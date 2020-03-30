Hantavirus: Is another pandemic waiting to happen after coronavirus? Here’s what you should know

Hantavirus has taken one life in China so far. Is this a new pandemic in the making? Read on to know more.

While the world is still fighting the deadly Coronavirus, it looks like China has another battle of its own to fight. A case of hantavirus has claimed a life in the country, as tweeted by China’s Global Times. Medical experts do not believe that hantavirus can affect the world as coronavirus pandemic has, as the chances of the disease being transmitted from human-to-human are extremely rare. It is spread primarily through the urine, faeces and saliva of an infected rodent.



Centre for Disease Control and Prevention or CDC explains Hantavirus as a family of viruses that are spread by rodents and can cause different types of syndromes. Hantavirus pulmonary disease (HPS) and haemorrhagic fever with renal syndrome (HFRS) are two of the most common diseases caused by the virus. The primary symptoms of the hantavirus infection include fever, muscle pain and dizziness.

Is it a concern for India?

Hantavirus occurs in clusters, the centre of which right now is China and there are low chances that the disease would travel to India, Dr Vivek Nangia told TOI. He added that the human to human spread is rare so it doesn’t pose as big a threat as coronavirus did. Even though the virus is less likely to affect India, people must practice the same precautionary measures that they have been doing so far in the current pandemic to avoid the risk. The incubation period of hantavirus is 3-5 days, which is very less as compared to Covid-19.

What are the precautions?

Coronavirus has already affected more than 600,000 people around the globe. In such a situation, we must be prepared and practice some precautionary measures to prevent the spread of a potential disease. Minimizing contact with rodents in your home and workplace is important. Sealing the holes in your homes that allow the rodents to enter your house. Using traps to alleviate rodent invasion are some of the precautions to take to prevent the contraction of HPS, as per CDC.

Is Hantavirus Pandemic possible?

Since the virus is not spread from human to human, the chances of a hantavirus pandemic seem unlikely. Also, it can only be contracted if someone touches their eyes, nose or mouth after touching rodent’s nesting material or urine among others. However, CDC has reported cases of human-to-human spread in Chile and Argentina in the past. The people affected were ill with a type of hantavirus known as Andes virus. So, we must take the necessary precautions while we can. Just like novel coronavirus, there is no cure or specific treatment for hantavirus, which does make it a threat to the world.

