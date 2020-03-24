Hantavirus Prevention: How to prevent yourself from HPS infection?

Hantavirus Prevention: As the world grapples with coronavirus, reports of a Chinese man dying of HPS virus has led to more panic. Check out how one can prevent HPS infection?

Amid Coronavirus pandemic and its scare, a report of Chinese man dying due to Hantavirus aka Hantavirus Pulmonary Syndrome (HPS) has left many people scared. As we fight with the rapidly spreading COVID-19, netizens are taking to social media to share their thoughts. There is an online debate after learning about the other virus. People who get HPS may show symptoms such as fever, fatigue, severe muscle aches, headaches, nausea, diarrhea, dizziness and chills among others after getting exposed to infected rodents or their debris. You can also get the virus if are bitten by an infected rat.

If you’re experiencing these symptoms, then you should immediately visit your physician and mention if any rodent exposure. Coming to a cure or vaccine, there is no specific treatment yet. Rodents such as deer mouse,white-footed mouse, rice rat, and cotton rat are the ones that can carry the virus. Common rodents are not known to carry HPS.

Hantavirus Prevention: How to prevent:

As per Centers for disease control and prevention, "Recent research results show that many people who became ill with HPS developed the disease after having been in frequent contact with rodents and/or their droppings around a home or a workplace. On the other hand, many people who became ill reported that they had not seen rodents or rodent droppings at all. Therefore, if you live in an area where the carrier rodents are known to live, try to keep your home, vacation place, workplace, or campsite clean."

1. Do not directly touch rodent urine, droppings or nest materials that carry HPS and then touch your eyes, nose or mouth.

2. Make sure to keep all rodents out of your home.

3. Clean up rodent urine, droppings and nest materials properly by wearing gloves.

4. Do not sweep or vacuum rodent urine, droppings or nests as the pathogens can go up in air and inhalation of the same can lead to infection.

5. Use baited snap traps to catch rats and mouses.

6. Spray a disinfectant on the rodent urine and droppings and get the area very wet and then wipe off with disinfectant.

