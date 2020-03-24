Hantavirus symptoms, causes, treatment and other details about the virus

Hantavirus Symptoms: After coronavirus, another virus has surfaced in China. Here's everything you need to know about Hantavirus.

As the coronavirus pandemic takes control of the world, another one surfaced in China – Hantavirus. A person died after being tested positive to Hantavirus . China’s Global Times tweeted that 32 other people have been tested positive for the virus in the country. Panic has stirred across the globe as another disease attacks people in China, where the Coronavirus pandemic first took place.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Hantaviruses are a family of viruses that spreads by rodents and can cause different disease syndromes. Hantavirus pulmonary disease (HPS) and haemorrhagic fever with renal syndrome (HFRS) are two of the common diseases caused by the virus. Good news is that the disease is not airborne, it can only spread if a person touches their eyes, nose or mouth after coming in contact with the urine, faeces, and saliva of an infected rodent.

Here are the symptoms of hantavirus you need to know about.

Symptoms of Hantavirus

The incubation period in the previously recorded cases was 1-8 weeks after exposure. Common symptoms of which include:

Fatigue.

Fever.

Nausea.

Muscle aches.

Headaches.

Chills.

Abdominal problems.

Dry cough.

Shortness of breath.

If the initial symptoms of the disease are not detected and left untreated, it can lead to vascular leakage, fluid in the chest, acute kidney disease, acute shock and failure of organs.

Diagnosis of Hantavirus

HPS has similar symptoms to that of the flu, which makes it harder to diagnose. There are no particular tests to diagnose the disease. A history of rodent exposure alongside fever and unexplained fatigue might help diagnose a person suffering from hantavirus pulmonary syndrome.

Treatment for Hantavirus

There is no vaccine or treatment available for hantavirus infection, as per the CDC. However, if a person suffering from hantavirus is diagnosed early and brought into intensive care, the person can be treated by receiving proper medical care and oxygen therapy.

So, if you have unexplained body aches or any of the aforementioned symptoms, then you must visit a doctor immediately to get a proper diagnosis.

Prevention

Seal the holes in your homes that allow the rodents to barge in your house.

Use traps to alleviate rodent invasion.

Keep your houses clean to prevent the rats from coming in.

Do not eat uncovered food lying around in your house or office.

Be alert and practise the precautionary measures.

