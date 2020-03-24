Hantavirus vs Coronavirus: All about the HPS disease and how it is different from COVID 19

Hantavirus vs Coronavirus: Right from symptoms, prevention, and cure, here's everything about the disease and how it is different from COVID 19.

As per the latest reports, a Chinese man died of hantavirus and now , people are curious to know more about the disease. Amid the pandemic of Coronavirus and its scare, this case of hantavirus originating from China again has led to more searches about Hantavirus on Google already. For the unversed, the Chinese man who was from Yunnan province was tested positive for Hantavirus and he died while on his way back to Shandong Province for work on a chartered bus.

Hantavirus is a disease that affects both the pulmonary region, as well as the kidneys. A human can get the virus when he or she comes in contact with the faeces or urine of a rodent who is carrying the virus. Centre for Disease Control and Prevention says, "Rodent infestation in and around the home remains the primary risk for hantavirus exposure. Even healthy individuals are at risk for HPS infection if exposed to the virus.

Coronvirus vs Hantavirus: Let's dig deeper to know more about both the diseases.

How Hantavirus and Coronavirus spreads?

Unline Coronavirus, hantavirus pulmonary syndrome (HPS) cannot be passed on from person to person. It can be contracted if someone touches their eyes, nose or mouth after touching rodent droppings, urine, or nesting materials. CDC says, "In Chile and Argentina, rare cases of person-to-person transmission have occurred among close contacts of a person who was ill with a type of hantavirus called Andes virus."

On the other hand, Coronavirus can be spread easily among people and that's why quarantine, avoidance of large gatherings, lockdown and social distancing are advised to follow to curb the spread.

What are the symptoms of Hantavirus and Coronavirus?

The symptoms of Hantavirus are quite similar to that of coronavirus. fever, headache, muscle ache, abdominal pain, dizziness, chills, nausea, vomiting, diarrhoea are red flags. Late symptoms include lungs fill with fluid and shortness of breath.

How to prevent Hantavirus and Coronavirus?

CDC on prevention of Hantavirus, "Eliminate or minimize contact with rodents in your home, workplace, or campsite. If rodents don’t find that where you are is a good place for them to be, then you’re less likely to come into contact with them. Seal up holes and gaps in your home or garage. Place traps in and around your home to decrease rodent infestation. Clean up any easy-to-get food."

One can prevent Coronavirus by cleaning hands often, avoiding close contact, staying home if you’re sick, one should cover coughs and sneezes, wear a facemask if you are sick and clean and disinfect.

Hantavirus and Coronavirus treatment:

Just like COVID-19, there is no specific treatment, cure, or vaccine for hantavirus infection.

