Happy & Healthy periods: Is exercising is good & safe during periods? An expert opines and shares its BENEFITS

Is the thought of working out in your periods giving you cramps already? Fret not!

A little bit of workouts during your menstrual cycle actually helps in getting rid of period side-effects including stomach upset, bloating, fatigue, and headache besides many other health benefits. But, it has been seen that women often ignore their workouts during this time of the month.

Why is exercising crucial?

Exercise provides a lot of physical and mental benefits. During periods when your body is already experiencing lots of hormonal imbalances, a workout gives you comfort and boosts your energy level, which is highly affected because of the altered level of progesterone and estrogen. This time, instead of ceasing all activity during your period, use the days as an opportunity to try some new workouts.

Best workouts for periods

Since in the initial few days bleeding is high, it makes you uncomfortable. That’s why these days, you should opt for gentle movement exercises. Experts suggest that the best exercise during your menstrual cycle is the one which you feel like doing. But, the intensity of the exercise should be low.

Keeping in mind the low-intensity, here are few exercises that can be done during periods:

Light walk or light cardio

Low-volume strength training and power-based activities

Yoga and Pilates

If you’re not experiencing discomfort during the initial few days, then you can go ahead with your yoga and pilates. But, ideally, they can be done from the third day onwards. If you find that your body isn’t performing like it usually does, give yourself a break and ease up on the intensity.

But one should ensure that they are remaining hydrated so that they can avoid any injury or muscle strain because of dehydration. Keeping water on hand and taking drinks at least every 15 minutes during an exercise session can help. As workouts increase blood flow, she must be prepared to manage the extra flow with sanitary pads, tampons or menstrual cups.

Benefits of low-intensity exercises during periods

Raises your endorphin levels

As a workout improves your endorphin levels in the body, it can make you feel better and uplift your mood too. Since endorphins are a natural painkiller, when they release during exercise, you may feel relief from uncomfortable periods.

Experience more strength and power

One study found that if you continue exercising during the first two weeks of your menstrual cycle (day one being the first day of your period), it allows you to experience greater gains in strength and power.

Combat painful periods

Experts suggest that light walking may help you decrease the pain and give you comfort instantly.

A mood enhancer

We already discussed how exercising during periods helps to release endorphins, the happy hormones. Therefore, during this time when you feel sad and gloomy, a workout can enhance your mood and increase blood circulation. Exercise also tends to alleviate cramps, headache, or back pain associated with your period.



About the author: Dr. Tanveer Aujla, Senior Consultant Obstetrics & Gynecologist, Motherhood Hospital, Noida

