Happy Hypoxia: Why this condition is a silent killer for COVID 19 patients?

Happy Hypoxia is a condition where COVID 19 patients have a very low level of oxygen but without showing any symptoms. So, here’s how to identify it and prevent it from getting worse.
1970 reads Mumbai
The second wave of the deadly COVID 19 virus has brought several other diseases with it that are causing severe health issues amongst people which are leading to fatality in some cases even. But this is not the end, doctors reported seeing many young patients getting admitted to hospitals with the condition Happy Hypoxia which is the silent killer in COVID 19 patients. In this condition, patients have extremely low levels of oxygen but they don’t show any kinds of symptoms for that. So, mortality risk is high in such cases as it reduces the oxygen level in patient’s blood without any symptoms and hence, they cannot be treated for that as well. Here’s what you should know about the condition Happy Hypoxia.

What is Happy Hypoxia?

According to medical experts, Happy Hypoxia is a condition where patients have a very low oxygen in their blood but don’t show any symptoms. These people are referred to happy hypoxic whom can also experience organ failure without any specific symptoms. These patients can work normally like sitting, talking, using electronic devices etc. It’s mostly seen in youngsters and they may not show any symptoms of breathlessness until it becomes too late for them. In happy hypoxic condition, people have an oxygen saturation level of 40 percent or even lower which should be beyond 95 in general.

How to identify Happy Hypoxia?

1-According to doctors, blood oxygen level of COVID 19 patients should be monitored regularly with a pulse oximeter even if they are not showing any symptoms.

2-Hypoxic patients may exhibit some discolorations in the body like pale or blue lips, purple or red skin along with heavy sweating without doing any strenuous activity. So, when you notice these symptoms, call your doctor immediately.

How happy hypoxia is caused?

COVID 19 virus primarily affects the lungs and blood vessels. The virus damages the operational capacity of the lungs causing inflammation in the blood vessels and leading to clotting and obstructing the blood flow. In normal cases, hypoxia shows strong symptoms amongst patients like headache, short breath, breathlessness. But happy hypoxia lets people function normal without any symptoms till a much later stage.

NOTE

If oxygen saturation is below 94 percent, seek medical help as soon as possible.

Also Read: Aspergillosis Fungus: Types, symptoms, causes, diagnosis and risk factors of the fungal infection

Credits :Jagranjosh, India Today, getty images

