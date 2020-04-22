Has your baby caught the first cold? Here’s everything you need to know about it

Newborn’s body starts to learn to fight against a virus after the first cold. Some mild symptoms show up during the cold which take time to go away. So, here is what you should do when your newborn baby catches first cold.

Baby’s body starts to build the immune system at an early age. Unless the baby’s immune system is fully developed, his or her body may fight with some viruses and the most common of them is cold. Baby’s immune system gained from the mother lasts for 6 months from his birth. After this phase, they become more prone to cold. Parents have to be extremely cautious for keeping their baby safe and protected from the cold. If the baby somehow catches the cold, parents should take intense care of their baby’s health.

Babies may catch the cold several times before their first birthday. So, you have to be careful about the symptoms and prompt about the treatment. You should also take preventive measures to save your little one from the cold. If needed, consult your child physician immediately for the correct medication.

First Colds among Babies: Causes, symptoms and treatment for it.

Symptoms of Colds

Generally, excess nasal discharge is the most common symptom of cold among babies. A slight fever may also be noticed which means the body is fighting with the infection. However, this may not always make the symptoms worse. The baby may get well after some days from these two signs. But if you see any other symptoms, then rush to your doctor quickly. The symptoms are:

Cough.

Sneeze.

Red eyes.

Lack of Appetite.

Trouble for sleeping.

Stuffy nose.

Treatment for cold in babies

Parents have to take care a lot of their baby during this time as the body is learning to fight against an infection for the first time. They should not go for over-the-counter medications for the cold as they don’t work on a baby’s body and may cause serious health problems. Doctors may prescribe nasal saline drops to clear up the passage of the congested nose so that they can breathe properly. Some medications for the fever may also be prescribed for him. Generally, it takes up to 2 weeks for the babies to get over with all the symptoms of colds. You can try some safe home remedies for the colds:

1- Keep your baby fully hydrated during this time as the mucus and the fever take away all the necessary fluids and electrolytes from the body.

2- You can put a humidifier to moisten the area around the crib of your babies so that they can breathe better.

3- Giving them a steam bath may loosen the mucus and give relief to the congested chest.

4- Clear up the nasal passage regularly.

5- Don’t take them out of the house this time. Let them take plenty of rest to allow their body to recover from this infection.

Preventions for colds

Older babies and young children have higher risks of catching cold. As the newborn babies resistance power has not been built yet in the body, it’s better to protect your baby from the exposure to young children or people who smoke. This virus can spread by air and from touch with the person who has the virus. He may not show any symptoms but your newborn baby can show them up if he catches the virus. As prevention measures, you can follow these rules to protect your newborns:

1- Properly wash your hands before touching the baby.

2- Avoid bringing your baby to the people who are sick.

3- Keep the house and the baby’s toys clean.

4- Maintain basic hygiene levels.

5- Limit his exposure to crowds.

6- Avoid secondhand smoke.

7- Don’t sneeze or cough in front of your baby.

8- Keep a sanitizer always to disinfect your hands before touching them.

When to consult a doctor for the cold

As it’s mentioned generally, the cold takes 2 weeks to get cured with mild symptoms like slight fever and nasal congestion. But this condition may make the situation worse with additional severe symptoms. This cannot be managed with home remedies. You have to take your baby for a check-up if the following symptoms occur:

1- Trouble in breathing.

2- Unusual sound while crying or coughing.

3- Signs of discomfort.

4- Skin rashes.

5- Dehydration.

6- Diarrhea.

7- Vomiting.

If the baby is not showing these symptoms, but you can sense discomfort or physical pain then visit the paediatrician immediately.

