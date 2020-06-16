Have chubby cheeks? Follow this 5 min workout for chiselled jawline

Get rid of chubby cheeks and weak jawline with the help of these exercises and certain lifestyle changes. Read on to know more.

Have chubby cheeks and weak jawline? If yes, and you don't want to go under the knife and fix the issue naturally. Then read on as today we have shared a super easy and effective 5-minute workout for your facial muscles. So, instead of wasting tons of money on the surgery, you can achieve the same result free by including some exercises and certain lifestyle changes. Speaking of the reasons, water retention could one of the reasons why you have a puffy face. So, keep a check at your salt and sugar intake.

Instead of packaged foods, go for healthy food items such as bananas, avocados, whole grains, dark chocolate and drink more water. Make sure to do cardio to lose overall body fat as well. You can include physical activities like running, walking, cycling, and swimming. Also, it is very important to get the right amount of sleep. It is very vital for fat loss. When you don't sleep enough, the stress hormones levels go up, appetite goes up and metabolism gets messed up.

Read on to know the exercises for jawline:

1. Start with a warm-up- Turn your head slowly to the side as far as you can and hold for 5 seconds 3 reps of each side. Keep your back straight and pronounce the sounds of vowels- IEOAU. Keep doing it till your face feel warm.

2. Say X and O and make sure to flex all your muscles around lips and cheek. You should feel the tightening of the facial muscles. Do 15 reps of both alphabets.

3. Close your eyes tight and hold for 10 seconds and 10 seconds pause. Repeat 5 times.

4. Mouth wash exercise- Add some air in your mouth and shift on both sides of the cheek one at a time just how you do when your mouth wash.

5. Kiss the ceiling exercise

Tilt your head back as you raise your head towards the ceiling. And make a kissing face. Hold it for 15 seconds. Bring your head down and relax. Do these 3 times.

6. Hold a pencil and write- This is one of the unique exercises. You have to put a pencil in your mouth and try to write something in the air. Make sure to keep your head still, only your mouth should move.

7. Pretend you are a fish- Put your cheeks inside and make a fish face. for 3 seconds. 15 reps.

Check out the video to know more:

