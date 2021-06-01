Have a look at the BEST herbs that you can add to your beverages to stay fit and thriving this summer

Check out the best herbs to add to your beverages and the health benefits that these ingredients have to offer.

Beverages have always been an important part of a healthy, balanced diet. They provide hydration to the body and can deliver energy, essential vitamins and minerals while quenching thirst. In the last few years, people have become increasingly health-conscious and ever since the pandemic hit, this sentiment has grown tenfold.

Holistic diets with healthy beverages have become the norm. Keeping up with this consumer trend, several brands have begun to leverage the goodness of Ayurveda for the modern-day lifestyle. Using age-old ingredients, with state of the art science and technology, they are creating products that are transforming the face of the beverage market in India. These are products that are completely healthy, extremely tasty and wholesome. Soft drinks, amongst other non-alcoholic beverages, even energy drinks are infamous for their high sugar content and zero nutritional value. However, new and revolutionary beverages that use elements like superherbs, antioxidants and other natural ingredients have won over a health-conscious consumer segment.

These are herb-infused active hydration drinks and fizzy or non-fizzy beverages that contain zero calories, zero sugar, zero artificial sweeteners and are power-packed with vitamins, electrolytes, minerals and antioxidants. They boost immunity and promise the world a happier, fitter lifestyle. From active hydration to impossibly good fizz, these beverages spell great health and greater taste.

It’s important to understand that adding beneficial value to your food and beverages is necessary. Consuming the right kind of food and drinks that comprise all the essential nutrients for holistic development has been an age-old directive but with the introduction of healthy F&B products in the Indian market, following it has become easier now, more than ever. Sugar and artificial sweeteners like aspartame are cheaper, easily available and commonly used in your everyday beverages, but they are extremely detrimental to your health.

Newer beverage brands ensure to use the very best natural raw materials that are then transformed into high-quality extracts. The combination of some of the nutritious key ingredients in healthy beverages includes super herbs such as Ashwagandha, Brahmi, Khus, kokum and green tea which can be refreshing to the mind as well as healthy. Ashwagandha gives a boost of energy and also keeps one stress-free; Brahmi is a tonic for the brain, Khus helps regulate body temperature and Kokum adds anti-ageing properties to the mix. With the power of nature, the ingredients support health in a natural way and these super health drinks make consuming these herbs a palatable experience.

Ayurveda is known as a traditional Indian system of medicine. It has always been popular to preserve health and wellness by keeping the mind, body, and spirit in balance and preventing disease. It is also known to treat innumerable ailments for centuries.

Below mentioned are some of the ancient ingredients and their long-lasting health benefits.

Ashwagandha

Almost 3000 years old, Ashwagandha is an ancient medicinal herb that provides numerous benefits for your body and brain. It is known to boost both energy and immunity levels and perhaps best known for its ability to reduce stress.

Brahmi

Used by Ayurvedic medical practitioners for ages for varying purposes like improving memory, reducing stress and anxiety, Brahmi is traditional ayurvedic medicine - a very effective tonic for the brain. This rejuvenating herb also promotes mental performance and helps cool the nervous system, keeping one calm and free from anxiety, and as a result cures insomnia.

Khus

Khus is known for its soothing and cooling effects and also boosts the immune system, clears acne and boosts skin health while calming the mind emotionally. The native Indian herb reduces tiredness, adds strength and vigour to the body and cures constipation. A perfect ingredient intake for high-stress lives and jobs.

Kokum

Also known as Garcinia Indica, kokum is a refreshing superfruit rich in antioxidants, fibre, vitamins and minerals. It also contains antibacterial and antiviral properties making it a strong immunity booster. Research suggests that kokum also helps in fighting intestinal allergies as well as managing weight.

Blending our modern lifestyle and healthy food habits with beverages that are packed with the goodness of superherbs, vitamins, minerals and antioxidants help us lead a nutritious, happy, hassle-free and guilt-free life. So you aren’t just sipping on a tasty beverage, you’re nourishing your body with the goodness it needs.

About the author: Mr Siddhesh Sharma is the CEO & Founder of Naturedge Beverages

Credits :Pexels

