Have lower back pain? THESE are the exercises which you should avoid

Lower back pain can get worst with time and if you don't take care of it, then things can worsen. Read below to find out some exercises that you should avoid when you have a lower back pain.

Body pain is common if you work out daily and have a hectic lifestyle, but some pains can last long if you don't take good care of them. And one such pain is lower back pain. Pain in the lower back can make doing even the most routine things highly discomforting. Lifting heavy things and exerting yourself too much should be avoided if you have pain in your lower back. Apart from this, you should continue exercising but there a few exercises that you need to avoid. To prevent the pain from becoming a constant annoyance, do not do the below exercises in the gym, as it may make the pain worse.

Here are a few exercises one must avoid when suffering from lower back pain.

Abdominal crunches:

Crunches are a great workout for your lower body and stomach, in general, but if you have pain in your back, then it's best to avoid doing it. It is so because this exercise puts a lot of pressure on the lower back.

Burpee:

Burpees are one of the best types of high-intensity exercises. It involves a lot of jumping and other high-impact movements. Doing this when you lower back is in pain and prove to be harmful to the back Burpees can make lower back pain even worse.

High jump:

High jump is a really good cardio workout and can burn a considerable amount of calories. But if you have back pain, you should avoid since it can sprain ankles and knees. So you need to be careful while doing it.

Spinal twist:

Spinal twist with a road on the shoulders behind the back is harmful to spinal health. Doing this exercise puts pressure on the lower back, and when you have lower back pain, these exercises should be avoided by all means.

Squats:

This exercise requires you to carry a rod on the shoulders, and since it involves shoulders, it can be a dangerous exercise for lower back, hips, knees even when done with perfection. It should be avoided if you have lower back pain.

