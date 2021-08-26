Have trouble sleeping? Here are some products to help you sleep better and wake up well-rested!

Anyone who has ever had to go to work or class after a bad night of sleep, or lack thereof, can relate - all hell breaks loose if you aren’t well rested! On those days especially, you tend to be way more irritable and on edge than usual. Nothing seems to be going right, everything and everybody annoys you and you just cannot get anything done - we know you are nodding in agreement!

Beyond the anecdotal examples, scientific research backs up all of these feelings you go through. Sleep deprivation is proven to affect concentration, memory retention and decision-making, along with heightening feelings of anxiety, irritability and impulsiveness. If you experience bad sleep, it can even lead to serious mental and physical health concerns in the future, such as high blood pressure and cardiovascular diseases. This is why, not only do you need an ample amount of sleep, but also of good quality!

What’s an easy way to fall asleep faster, stay asleep undisturbed for longer and experience a holistically better quality of sleep?

The most obvious is to build a routine, and follow it! Avoid irregular bedtimes that disrupt your natural circadian rhythm, and screens right before sleeping are a huge no-no! If you are experiencing serious sleep disturbances that are consistently impacting your day-to-day life and physical health, you must consult a professional. Otherwise, here are some methods and products that can help you sleep better and wake up well-rested!

1. Aromatherapy

Quite a lot of concrete evidence suggests that aromatherapy in the form of essential oils and aromatic flowers, herbs, etc. promote better sleep. Intensive blends of ingredients such as lavender, chamomile, vetiver and neroli are known to help you rewind and relax, thereby assisting in improving sleeping patterns. You can indulge in some soothing aromatherapy at home using this spray or even a body cream for additional benefits!

Arogamic Deep Sleep Aromatherapy Spray

Bath & Body works Aromatherapy Black Chamomile Body Cream

If you feel like having a heavily scented atmosphere is a bit too much, or you do not wish to apply a cream other than the usual ones in your skincare routine, pillow mists work as aromatherapy devices too! They are much milder and focused as they go directly on your pillow!

Ngenbliss Pillow Mist

Deep Sleep Pillow Spray

2. Choosing the right pillow

Back sleepers are advised to always use some kind of a pillow to avoid strain on the back and neck. However, choosing the right pillow for your needs is most crucial - it should support your neck and head, while maintaining the neutral posture of the spine. For this purpose, people with sleeping troubles are recommended to use soothing gel-filled or memory foam pillows, or the recently trending hybrid grid pillows or wedges to relieve head pressure and ensure quality sleep. Check these out -

The Sleep Company SmartGRID Hybrid Premium Pillow

Metron Memory Foam Adjustable Hybrid Wedge Pillow

3. Therapeutic Eye Masks

You must have heard about people increasingly opting for weighted blankets. Making use of that concept, weighted therapeutic-grade eye masks have also begun to appear in the markets. The light weight and pressure on the eyes stimulate production of melatonin (your sleep hormone), and helps soothe tired eyes using the optional heating or cooling features. Check these out -

Artibetter Weighted Heating and Cooling Cotton Eye Mask

Omved Breathe Easy Therapeutic Eye Mask and Pillow

4. White noise

Sound therapy is another widely recommended method to ensure falling asleep faster and getting deep sleep. How’s that, you ask? Well, white noise essentially contains all wave frequencies at equal intensity, which is how it creates a masking effect for other sounds that can frustrate you if you are a light sleeper or have trouble falling asleep. Have a look at this device that lets you choose from 4 different sounds that soothe you to sleep -

HoMedics SoundSpa Mini Portable Sound Machine

5. Humidifiers

These gadgets are paving their way into Indian markets this year, as weather extremities among other factors have people sleeping worse than ever. Conditioned air, especially if you live in a hot and dry climate can dry out your nasal passage when you sleep, causing inflammation and discomfort that can err your sleep cycle. This is why sleeping with a humidifier balancing the atmosphere of your bedroom is actually very beneficial to sleep better!

Allin Ultrasonic Cool Mist Humidifier

