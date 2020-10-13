Having dry eyes? Try THESE 8 easy remedies to combat the problem

Dry eyes is caused when glands in it cannot produce enough tears to keep them lubricated. So, here are some easy remedies to relieve this problem.

Dry eyes is a common problem that occurs when our eyes cannot produce enough tear to keep them lubricated properly. This often causes itchiness also that disturbs our vision. This is caused by several medical and environmental factors. Working constantly on the computer screen for long hours can also cause this issue.

When you face this issue, it is always advisable to consult your doctor immediately to cure this. However, you can try these easy home remedies first to relieve the problem.

Easy home remedies for dry eyes:

Drops or ointments

There are many non-prescription eye drops and ointments available which you can use to relieve the dryness of the eye. But if the problem continues to occur, stop using it and consult your doctor.

Washing

Wash your eyelids and lashes properly with water and wipe them with a soft and clean cloth.

Rest your eyes

Looking constantly at the screen can cause this issue. So, give rest to your eyes for sometime. Close the eyes or reduce the rate of blinking.

Frequent blinking

Deliberate and forceful glands can open up glands promoting good eye health. So, if you have dry eyes, then increase the rate of blinking.

Fatty acids in foods

Try to include more fatty acids as they have Omega-3 oils in them which can regulate the gland to produce more tears. Foods that are rich in fatty acids are salmon, tuna, fish oil supplements, walnuts, flax seeds, chia seeds, palm, soybean oil, etc. can also be included.

Vitamin A, D and B-12 in diet

Add these three vitamins in your diet to relieve the dry eyes problems. You can add foods that are rich in these vitamins or have supplements as well.

Limit alcohol intake and smoking

Alcohol makes us dehydrated which can also affect our eyes. So, when you experience dry eyes, limit your alcohol intake. Chemicals in cigarettes irritate the eyes a lot and increase the risk of dry eyes.

Drink more water and sleep well

Water keeps our eyes hydrated and helps to produce more tears in the eyes. So, increase your water consumption. Lack of sleep is also a major problem for dry eyes that reduces the amount of tears in the eyes. So, try to have more sleep. You can also use a cool-mist humidifier in your room. Also Read: Do skin whitening products and procedures work? Here’s what a Dermatologist has to say

