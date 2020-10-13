Having dry eyes? Try THESE 8 easy remedies to combat the problem
Dry eyes is a common problem that occurs when our eyes cannot produce enough tear to keep them lubricated properly. This often causes itchiness also that disturbs our vision. This is caused by several medical and environmental factors. Working constantly on the computer screen for long hours can also cause this issue.
When you face this issue, it is always advisable to consult your doctor immediately to cure this. However, you can try these easy home remedies first to relieve the problem.
Easy home remedies for dry eyes:
Drops or ointments
There are many non-prescription eye drops and ointments available which you can use to relieve the dryness of the eye. But if the problem continues to occur, stop using it and consult your doctor.
Washing
Wash your eyelids and lashes properly with water and wipe them with a soft and clean cloth.
Rest your eyes
Looking constantly at the screen can cause this issue. So, give rest to your eyes for sometime. Close the eyes or reduce the rate of blinking.
Frequent blinking
Deliberate and forceful glands can open up glands promoting good eye health. So, if you have dry eyes, then increase the rate of blinking.
Fatty acids in foods
Try to include more fatty acids as they have Omega-3 oils in them which can regulate the gland to produce more tears. Foods that are rich in fatty acids are salmon, tuna, fish oil supplements, walnuts, flax seeds, chia seeds, palm, soybean oil, etc. can also be included.
Vitamin A, D and B-12 in diet
Add these three vitamins in your diet to relieve the dry eyes problems. You can add foods that are rich in these vitamins or have supplements as well.
Limit alcohol intake and smoking
Alcohol makes us dehydrated which can also affect our eyes. So, when you experience dry eyes, limit your alcohol intake. Chemicals in cigarettes irritate the eyes a lot and increase the risk of dry eyes.
Drink more water and sleep well
Also Read: Do skin whitening products and procedures work? Here’s what a Dermatologist has to say