Having skin related problems due to PCOS? Dr Geetika tells us how a 360 degree approach can protect your skin

Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS) is related to multiple skin problems in young women. Dr Geetika Mittal Gupta reveals how a 360-degree approach can help cure PCOS acne and skin problems.

Dr Geetika Mitta Gupta, founder and medical director of ISAAC Wellness, is a top dermatologist who recently shared with us her views on how to cure skin problems that are caused due to polycystic ovary syndrome. PCOS is very common in today’s day and age, it happens to 6 out of 10 women, especially at a younger age. The main cause is hormonal imbalances, stress and lifestyle disorders.

PCOS in young women affects your skin making it prone to sebum and causing acne on your face. There’s visible hair on your face, acne on jaw area and hair loss, these are also the main symptoms of PCOS. Having these sorts of symptoms at a young age can lead to depression, insecurities and lack of confidence in women.

Stress and lifestyle disorders are the main reason for PCOS as this increases the level of androgen and insulin in your body. Lifestyle disorders like stress, lack of exercise, lack of water intake and lack of proper nutrients in your body can cause hormonal imbalances. However, according to Dr Geetika, the symptoms of PCOS and skin related problems can be treated by following a 360-degree approach. This involves taking care of your body and skin externally as well as internally.

Skin remedies for PCOS are mainly internal. Water intake, daily exercises, nutrition and proper diet are all essential factors in treating the PCOS symptoms and thus, reducing skin inflammation and acne on your face. Stay away from sugar as they increase insulin levels in the body. Certain serums like vitamin C serum and apt medication can help. Waxing on the face is a strict no-no as it can cause burn and rashes on your skin. Laser treatment could be a cosmetic solution to treat PCOS skin problems for an excess of hair on the face. The main treatment is by dealing with it internally, changing your lifestyle, leading a disciplined life with a proper routine, daily exercise and nutrient intake should be followed. Listen to the full conversation about overall health and wellness here:

