Having trouble maintaining your New Year health resolution? Expert shares tips to stick to the plan

It’s easy to make new resolutions every New Year, but hard enough to maintain them. So, Dietician Garima Goyal talks about how to stick to the New Year health resolution and achieve your goal for having a healthy and fit body.

It comes as no surprise when people start creating a long list of New Year’s resolutions to break their old patterns or set expectations for the year ahead. Due to increased awareness about the importance of health in the year 2020, many people are setting New Year’s health resolutions by reflecting upon their dietary and lifestyle habits, which do not serve them well. However, the commitment and motivation of sticking to the resolutions dwindle within the first few weeks because it is easier to decide upon resolving a change rather than following it. So, we have shared some expert tips on how to stick to your New Year health resolution. Dietician Garima Goyal talks about being strict about your diet plan this New Year.

Be realistic about your goals

Instead of choosing resolutions that you think others would like to hear, pick something which is realistic, attainable and genuinely important to you. If you feel less overwhelmed about your goal, then there is a high probability of achieving it.

Plan ahead

Devising a comprehensive written plan can make your goals more achievable as it allows you to consider the challenges that might stand in your way. While planning extensively, brainstorming different ways to tackle a major behavioural change and the reasons behind them would keep you on track.

It’s ok to make mistakes

It is not easy to break old habits so do not obsess over the occasional slip that might hinder your progress. Persistence and patience are the key factors to develop a new habit so do the best you can each day and try to take one day at a time. Instead of crying over spilt milk, focus on how you can improvise.

Talk about your resolution

Talking to your family and friends about your New Year’s resolution would help you get support from them when you feel tempted to sway away from your goals. Positive talking and emotional support can prove to be a game-changer in achieving your goals.

Reward yourself

Keep a track of your progress and reward yourself occasionally so that you do not lose the motivation for moving forward.

