Having trouble sleeping in this lockdown? Try THESE hacks to fall asleep in few seconds

People often have problems while trying to fall asleep. This may be caused by several reasons. So, you can try some quick techniques to fall asleep within seconds.

Most of us tend to have problems while sleeping. Hence, we take time to fall asleep. Daily tough schedule and stress may disturb your sleep. If you are having any health issues, this also may lead to sleep-trouble. It’s always recommended to be calm and tension-free on the bed for better sleep. You should stop thinking about the things which bother you the entire day. These things prevent your body from being stress-free while sleeping. And also, you should not consume caffeine before 3 to 4 hours before going to bed. Caffeine will make you energetic and keep you awake.

But there are some easy tricks to fall asleep in 60 or 120 seconds. Trying too hard to sleep makes us anxious that actually keeps our mind awake. There are some pressure points which help you to fall asleep within a few seconds. You need to give proper amount of pressure in those areas to relax the nerve and sleep.

Tips to Sleep Better: How to fall asleep within a few seconds

Fall asleep in 10 seconds

This technique is called as the military method which was actually invented to help the pilots of Pre-Flight School in the US to fall asleep in less than 2 minutes. And this method actually worked like magic even after having coffee.

Steps:

Relax your face and muscles of your mouth.

Lose your shoulders and drop your hands in both sides of your body.

Relax your chest, legs, thigs, calves.

Now, clear your mind for 10 seconds by imagining a relaxing scene.

Along with this, you can also say “don’t think” in your mind for 10 seconds.

You will then fall asleep.

Falling asleep in 60 seconds

This is called 4-7-8 breathing method, which focuses on your breathing style and muscles. For beginners, this may take 2 minutes to fall asleep.

Steps:

Open your lips slightly and exhale from your mouth making a whooshing sound.

Then close your lips and breath from your nose and count 4 on your mind.

Now, hold your breath for 7 seconds.

And then exhale for 8 seconds with a whooshing sound.

You don't have to be alert by the end of each breathing cycle.

Practice it and complete this cycle of breathing for four times.

There is another method to fall asleep in 60 seconds and it’s called Progressive Muscle Relaxation (PMR). The steps are as follows:

Raise your eyebrows and tighten them for 5 seconds. Then relax the muscles immediately and wait for 10 seconds.

Smile widely to create a tension in your cheeks and hold for 5 seconds. Then relax and pause for 10 seconds.

Now, tilt your head back to look at your ceiling comfortably and hold it for 5 seconds.

And then relax. Again, pause for 10 seconds.

Relax every part of your body and muscles.

Fall asleep in 120 seconds

If the two other methods don’t work, then you can try this. This has two different techniques. One is the paradoxical intention and another is visualising a calm place.

Paradoxical Intention

This is done by telling yourself that you have to stay awake. This actually works faster to make you fall asleep. A research has found this method to be useful for people having insomnia.

Visualising a calm place

Often reverse counting makes you alert which doesn’t help you to fall asleep. So, you can think about a calm and serene place to relax your body and mind. Imagine about a waterfall, mountains or a serene beach and try to feel its sound. This is done for creating free space in your brain and prevent you from having other thoughts, tensions and worries.

Things to take care of

Before trying these methods, make sure you have done these below-mentioned things for better sleep:

Have your meal earlier. Make the environment of the room comfortable and soothing. Keep your mobile phone away. Don’t talk too much before 30 minutes of going to bed. Wear some aromatic cream, oils or lotion to feel relaxed. Play soothing music in a very low volume

