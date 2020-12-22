Having the urge to smoke regularly on winter nights? THESE are the 5 effective ways to quit smoking

Quitting smoking is no joke, especially in winter when your cravings are ten times more than in any season. Here are 5 effective ways to quit smoking easily without any cravings.

Smoking has serious health risks that involve cancer, bronchitis and other chronic diseases. It causes serious harm to your body making it prone to falling sick frequently and resulting in a weaker immunity system. It damages your lungs and it can create nervous breakdowns. Hence, it is imperative to quit smoking as a habit that a lot of us have inculcated.

Smoking is ingrained into our daily lives, one smoke every morning with a cup of coffee has become a daily ritual. Smoking for some people is a stress buster, way of coping with depression and boredom. It can get addictive if consumed daily during work breaks or when you are out drinking. To quit smoking efficiently, one needs to let go of the cravings and urge to smoke. It seems easier said than done but definitely possible if done in the right way.

Here are 5 effective ways you can quit smoking:

Start by reducing the number

Nobody can put an end to smoking instantly, it is a gradual process. Start by reducing the number of cigarettes you smoke in a day and your body will automatically get accustomed to that number.

Discard cigarette boxes from your house

Remove cigarette boxes from your house, car, and workplace. Make sure they are not in your reach and discard the empty boxes or packets that will remind you of smoking a cigarette during free time.

Stop buying packets

Another way to start reducing and thus, quit smoking efficiently is to stop buying packets of smokes. Instead, buy loose cigarettes and when you run out of them, you won’t have the urge to smoke again.

Tell your friends and family that you are planning to quit

Telling your close ones about your plan of action will help initiate it and motivate you. Your friends won’t offer you a cigarette since they would know you are planning to quit. Your friends can constantly remind you and help you.

Find your reason

Find a purpose or a proper reason to state why you are planning to quit smoking and stick around. The reason has to be something powerful so that you do not deviate easily. It could be related to your health or to set up a good example for your family.

