Having wedding postponement blues? Here is how you can get rid of them

Have you had your wedding postponed because of the lockdown? Read on ways to help you cope with it if you’re too bummed out.

Are you one of the many people whose wedding got postponed because of the lockdown? It is obviously not something you thought about is going to happen. If you’re someone who postponed the wedding for later this year or 2021 and feeling overwhelmed by the whole situation, this article is for you.

If you’re upset about your wedding plans being ruined for the big day, don’t be! Your wedding might be postponed but you are going to have one – which you should look forward to. Overcoming the situation is not easy, especially when you know that unlock 1 has begun but still, you will be getting married much later. Don’t worry, we have got your covered.

Here are 6 ways to cope with wedding postponement blues.

1. Feeling sad and frustrated is completely valid – after all, the wedding is one of the biggest events of someone’s life. So, the first thing you should know is postposing your wedding will definitely make you feel anxious. No need to feel selfish or guilty about these feelings.

2. Pour your heart out over a glass a wine to one of your friends, life partner-to-be or family to lighten the burden of these thoughts.

3. Spend as much time as you can with your family as you soon will be leaving them and moving in with your husband-to-be. Keeping yourself busy with your family will take your mind off of things.

4. Talk to your partner if you feel any kind of tension or stress in the relationship. What is going on? Is postponing the wedding bothering them too much?

5. You have already done the shopping, right? You can utilize this time to relax, take care of yourself, get to know each other even more before the wedding.

6. Remember, your wedding may be postponed but you will still have one down the line. Meanwhile, you can grow together and even learn how you will deal with future problems while dealing with this one.

ALSO READ: Are you a bride to be? Here’s a list of traditional sarees to opt for your wedding ceremonies

Share your comment ×