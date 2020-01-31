Hazelnuts Health Benefits: THIS is why hazelnuts are good for health and skin

Hazelnuts make for a great snack. But this dry fruit is a potential source for weight loss. Read on to know more.

Hazelnuts are packed with Vitamin E, protein, dietary fibre, and healthy fats, which together contribute to our health, skin, and hair. This dry fruit is a great snack and tasty addition to any preparation. But hazelnuts are super beneficial for weight loss. Hazelnuts benefits can be traced back to ancient times. It is mostly popular as a flavouring agent in the liqueurs and coffee and its oil is popular as a cooking medium. A powerful source of antioxidants, hazelnuts are also an ideal source of protein for vegetarians. 100 grams of these rustic brown-hued nut offers 15 gm of protein, fulfilling more than 30 percent of the daily requirement. Some of its health benefits are regulating bowel movement, preventing cell damage, lowering cholesterol, improving insulin sensitivity, reducing inflammation, improving sperm count, etc. Apart from this, hazelnuts have numerous other benefits on skin and hair as well.

Check out the benefits of hazelnut right below.

Delays ageing

One cup of hazelnuts contains about 86 percent of the daily Vitamin E requirement. It also contains Vitamin A and Vitamin C, two powerful antioxidants. It prevents premature ageing and delays the ageing process combating fine lines and wrinkles.

Hydrates the skin

The Vitamin E in hazelnuts moisturises and hydrates the skin. It conditions the skin, making it soft, smooth, and radiant.

Prevents damage from UV rays

It acts as a natural sunscreen, safeguarding our skin from the harmful effects of the harsh UV rays. Apply a few drops of sesame, avocado, walnut, and hazelnut oils on your skin daily to prevent it from harmful UV rays. It also works well on the dry and sensitive skin.

Combats acne

The use of these nuts acts as an excellent scrub ingredient for acne-prone skin along with coffee beans. Crush 1 tsp roasted hazelnuts and mix it along with half tsp of coffee powder and half tsp of sugar in coconut oil or olive oil. Use this scrub to treat your acne.

Strengthens hair

Hazelnut extract oil can be used to massage the hair and the scalp. Massage this oil onto the scalp and leave it overnight; then wash this off the next day. This will strengthen the roots. Along with that, it also fights dry and damaged hair curing split ends.

Good for heart health

These nuts are a good source of unsaturated fats without cholesterol. Unsaturated fats, especially oleic acid, has the potential to curb the levels of LDL while promoting the levels of HDL. Just one cup of these nuts has 50 percent of the required magnesium levels. Magnesium plays a major role in regulating the level of calcium. The excess level of magnesium is bad for the heart.

Lowers the risk of cancer

Hazelnuts are packed with alpha-tocopherol, a Vitamin E variant that is known to possess the power to curb the risk of cancer by 50 percent. These nuts are also abundant sources of manganese. This mineral is known to be an ingredient of an anti-oxidative enzyme in mitochondria, which also plays a major role in preventing cancer. Strengthens muscles

It aids in muscle contraction, preventing the overstress on muscles. This also eases muscular tension and combats and prevents muscle fatigue, spasm, cramps, and soreness.

