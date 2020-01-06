Health Benefits of Almonds: HERE's why you should include THIS nut to your diet

Nuts are good for the body, especially almonds. If you love munching on almonds, then read below to find out why adding almonds in your daily diet is good for the body.

Nuts, in general, are good for the body, they not only provide us with essential nutrients and minerals but have antioxidants and other essentials values. One such nut that's essential for the healthy functioning of our body are almonds. Almonds not only help with the memory and brain functioning but it's also good for weight loss. They contain many essential nutrients, which can help you improve the way you think. If you are someone who loves to munch on almonds, then read below to find out why adding it to your daily diet is a good idea.

These health benefits of almonds will make you fall in love with the nuts instantly.

Here are some health benefits of almonds that you should know about.

Good for heart:

Almonds have minerals like potassium, folic acid, protein, monounsaturated fats and vitamin E. And these values help with the smooth functioning of the heart, hence consuming almonds can reduce your chances of heart diseases.

Improves bone health:

Almonds are packed with phosphorus, magnesium and calcium, all of which are good for your bones and teeth. Consuming a handful of almonds daily can strengthen the bones.

Aids weight loss:

Munching on almonds in moderation keeps you full for long and curbs those nasty hunger pangs as well. Almonds are packed with fibre, protein and fat content that help curb the urge to overeat. Studies also suggest that almonds play an important role in reducing the body’s absorption of calories, thereby making them the perfect weight-loss-friendly snack.

Helps to lower blood pressure:

Almonds are high in potassium and low in sodium, which makes them a perfect snack option for people suffering from type 2 diabetes. They also have magnesium, which makes it beneficial for diabetes and controls blood sugar levels.

Acts as an energy booster:

If you drink several cups of coffee and energy drinks to maintain the levels in your body, then ditch them right away for almonds. Riboflavin, copper and manganese in almonds will give you stamina.

Credits :FEMINA

