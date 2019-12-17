Health Benefits of Apples: THIS is how two apples a day can keep bad cholesterol at bay

An apple a day keeps doctor away. How about eating two apples a day? Read below to find out how eating two apples a day can help reduce bad cholesterol from the body.

Some food items are a powerhouse of nutrition. They have everything that our body requires to function, and they taste good at the same time. One such food item is an apple; it is not only rich in fibre, but it's also loaded with antioxidants and other minerals. Be it having as a snack, or including it in your breakfast meals, you should try to add an apple to your daily diet. It is said that an apple a day keeps the doctor away, well the truth is that two apples a day can keep health issues at bay.

If you are suffering from cholesterol and don't know how to lower the levels naturally, then considering adding two apples in your diet. It is so because as per research, two apples a day may reduce people's risk of suffering a heart attack or stroke.

Read below to find out why you should add two apples to your diet.

Recently, research was conducted with 40 people with high cholesterol, and they were made to eat two apples a day for eight weeks. After the eighth week, when they got their cholesterol levels checked, it was observed that their levels of bad cholesterol had decreased by four per cent.

Two large apples contain about a quarter of the recommended daily fibre intake. Apples contain fibre that fuels bacteria in the gut which may reduce cholesterol. Research also found that people who ate apples daily had more relaxed blood vessels in comparison to those who didn't. Researchers believe that the fibre and polyphenols in apples are important, and apples are a popular fruit among all ages, which are easy to eat and make great snack foods.

The study, published in the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition, found that women are likely to benefit more than men from two apples a day when it comes to cholesterol. So if you are looking to add something nutritious to your diet and want to reduce bad cholesterol, then consider eating two apples a day.

