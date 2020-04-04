Health Benefits of Blueberry: THIS is why you should add this fruit to your diet

These little blueberries can work wonder on your entire body due to all the health benefits that it has to offer. From your eyes to your gut, it has multiple health benefits that make it a superfood; Read on

Fruits are an essential part of our diet because they provide our body with a variety of nutrients. This is why it's important to add fresh fruit juices and seasonal fruits to our diet in order to maintain our health. There are a large variety of berries available in the market and nearly all of them are packed with nutrients and antioxidants and are known to be good for our health but there is one berry which is known to work wonders for our health. Blueberries are easy to eat and are one of the most delicious fruits. But aside from that it also has numerous health benefits and nutrient-dense and rich in antioxidants. This fruit has a low-calorie count and is rich in vitamin C, vitamin K and manganese which is essential for our body and health. It also contains flavonoids which are beneficial for our overall health. But if you're still wondering why you should add this fruit to your diet, you may want to do some more research on the multiple health benefits that it provides.

Here are some health benefits of eating blueberries.

1. Blueberries are rich in antioxidants that can lower or rather dissolves the bad cholesterol and brings it under control. It also prevents free radicals from damaging your healthy cells and protects your heart health and reduces the risk of heart disease.

2. Blueberries are rich in compounds that can help in reducing blood pressure. It can also reduce other health risks linked to blood pressure.

3. Blueberries are known to improve brain function and can delay the decline of brain function. It slows down the ageing of your brain and improves your cognitive function as well as your intelligence. It also improves your memory.

4. Blueberries contain compounds that can help your body manage the blood sugar levels. It improves insulin sensitivity as well as glucose metabolism and works wonders for people who have diabetes. It can also reduce the risk of developing diabetes for those who don't have a blood sugar problem.

5. They are rich in vitamin C as well as manganese which is essential for our bone health. Blueberries can help us maintain and strengthen our bones and muscles. It can also help our muscles recover from soreness.

6. Blueberries contain vitamins, minerals and other compounds which can improve your gut health. It also aids your digestive system by stimulating digestive enzymes which speed up the process of digestion.

