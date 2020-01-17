Capsicum Health Benefits: HERE's how this veggie helps to burn calories

Capsicums are available in multiple colours. If you love eating them, then here's why you should consider adding them to your daily diet. These are some health benefits that you should know.

Vegetables are necessary for the basic functioning of our body. They not only provide us with basic minerals and nutrients but can also help us with weight loss, and various other things. And one such vegetable that's good for our body is capsicum. Capsicum, which is used widely across the globe, is usually found in salads, curries and sandwiches. It's available in vivid colours like red, yellow and green. It is also known as bell pepper, jalapeno and chilli.

Capsicums are rich in vitamins and can help with many ailments. Along with the various medicinal properties, capsicum is also a great ingredient for some yummy recipes. If you are someone who loves to include capsicum in your recipes, then here's why you should consider including it in your diet.

Read below to find out the health benefits of capsicum.

1. Helps with pain

Capsicum contains capsaicin, which blocks the transmission of pain from the skin to the spinal cord and prevents the sensation of pain. Hence, consuming capsicum helps with reducing pains.

2. Helps to burn some calories

Eating capsicum gives a boost to metabolism and helps to burn more calories than usual. It helps to shed some extra kilograms and prevents indigestion. Being a cardiovascular stimulant, it regulates blood pressure and lowers cholesterol in the body.

3. Protects the body from cancer

Capsicum contains capsaicin that restricts carcinogen from binding with DNA and gives some protection from cancer.

4. Good for the hair

Capsicum helps with hair growth. It prevents hair fall and maintains the shine and volume of your hair.

5. Good for the eyes and skin

Including capsicum in your daily diet can help you achieve clear skin. It can also help bid adieu to rashes and pimples. Apart from this, capsicum has vitamin A, which is good for the eyes and helps prevent eye diseases.

Credits :TOI

