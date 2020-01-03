Health Benefits of Clove: HERE's why you should add it to your daily diet

Clove is often known to cure toothache, but it has multiple health benefits that you should know about. Read below to find out health benefits of clove and why you should add it to your diet.

Indian spices are known for their medicinal and healing properties, and one spice that never disappoints us with its healing properties is clove. Cloves are tiny, but are packed with multiple health benefits. They are flower buds that come from the clove tree and have a pungent taste to them. Cloves are known for their anti-inflammatory and anti-diabetic properties. Clove oil is not only medicinal, but clove as a whole can also do wonders to the body.

Cloves contain manganese, fibre and vitamins C and K. While manganese boosts brain function and helps build bones, vitamins C and K boost immunity and prevent blood clotting. Read below to find out why you should consider adding clove to your daily diet.

Here are some health benefits of clove that you should know about.

Helps with diabetes:

Clove has a compound known as nigericin, which can help to improve insulin secretion and the health of cells that produce insulin. Hence, if you add the clove to your daily diet, it can keep the blood sugar levels in check.

Good for digestive health:

There are certain compounds in clove that help to reduce stomach ulcers. The oil present in the cloves increase the thickness of gastric mucus and protects the stomach lining and prevents peptic ulcers. Clove is also packed with fibre, which aids digestion and prevents constipation.

Good for headache:

Clove has some cooling and pain-relieving properties that works wonders for headaches. Whenever you suffer from headaches, crush a few cloves and put them in a clean handkerchief. Inhale the smell whenever you have a headache for some relief.

Treats acne:

Clove oil works to improve skin health and treats acne also. It contains antibacterial and antifungal properties that can kill infection and fight inflammation, thereby effectively treating acne.

Helps with toothache:

Clove has eugenol, which is known to provide relief from the toothache. It is an anaesthetic and has antibacterial properties, and helps you with the pain. To get rid of a toothache, place a few whole cloves in your mouth and moisten them with your saliva – after which you can crush them with your teeth. You can use a whole clove for 30 minutes, before dropping it and repeating the process with a new one.

Credits :STYLE CRAZE

Read More