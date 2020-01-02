Health Benefits of Coconut Milk: Here's why you need to add this non dairy milk to your diet

Coconut milk is known to have numerous health benefits which also means that it has the potential to be a part of your healthy diet and lifestyle.

Milk is a huge part of our everyday health and nutrition needs but not all of us can handle drinking milk. While there are a lot of people you just don't like the taste of the regular cow's milk, there are also those people who cannot drink milk due to one of it's content, lactose. Many people are lactose intolerant and cannot consume milk as it has a high lactose content and can make them sick. This means that these people need to find something else to replace the regular milk and make up for the nutrition and there are many options available in the market today. There's soy milk and almond milk and as compared to those two coconut milk isn't as a healthy choice. Coconut milk is high in calories and saturated fats but it's also known to be rich in other nutrients like vitamins and minerals which are essential for our body. This non-dairy milk is a huge part of skincare but at the same time, it also has health benefits which make it very healthy for consumption.

Here are some health benefits of coconut milk:

1. Coconut milk is known to contain MCT also known as medium-chain triglycerides which are a type of saturated fat. MCT is known to improve metabolism and reduce cravings and appetite and calorie intake as well which is known to aid weight loss.

2. Coconut is known to have a good impact on our health and mainly our heart and cholesterol levels. It is known to reduce the bad cholesterol levels and improve the good cholesterol level which also helps in keeping our heart healthy and prevent heart diseases.

3. Coconut milk contains lauric acid which is known to have antimicrobial properties and is also known to have anti-cancer properties and can prevent bacterial growth. It has the potential to prevent cancer but more importantly, it boosts your immune system and allows your body to fight bacterial infections.

4. Coconut milk has a high manganese content which is essential for growth and development as well as for bone formation. It is known to be beneficial for our health because it prevents the risk of diabetes and also helps treat anaemia and PMS and other such conditions.

Credits :healthline

Read More