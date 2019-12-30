Health Benefits of Corn: Here's why CORN is good for our body and should be consumed daily

Corn is one of the tastiest food items. It also has numerous beneficial factors for health.

Corn, also known as maize, is mostly considered as a vegetable, which can make the food tastier. Corn is the seed of a plant, which falls under the grass family. It is a grain rich in fibre, vitamins, minerals and antioxidants, which helps in curing different health problems. Corn was first cultivated in Mexico and Central America about 10,000 years ago. Apart from its typical yellow colour, corn is also cultivated in red, orange, purple, blue, white and even black colour. Popcorn or sweet corn is a popular food type, which is loved by people around the world. Along with that refined corn products and processed food with corn as an ingredient in it are also available such as tortillas, tortilla chips, polenta, cornmeal, corn flour, corn syrup, corn oil among others.

Check these health benefits of corn:

Lowers the risk of anaemia

Corn is rich in Vitamin B12, folic acid and iron and these help in the production of red blood cells in our body. It can lower the risk of anaemia by providing the required nutrients to produce red blood cells.

It restores energy in the body

Corn has complex carbohydrates in it, which get digested at a slower pace. This provides energy for a longer duration of time. One cup of corn has around 29 grams of carbs which provides enough physical energy. Corn also helps our brain and nervous system to function properly.

Controls cholesterol and blood sugar levels

Sweet corn and corn oil can increase blood flow, lower the absorption of cholesterol and regulate insulin. Corn is rich in fibre as well, which helps to lower the level of cholesterol in our body. Rich in Vitamin B1, B5 and Vitamin C, the grain is also helpful to fight diabetes while generating new cells.

Good for pregnant women

Maize is beneficial for both mothers and babies during pregnancy. It is rich in folic acid, zeaxanthin and pathogenic acid, which can reduce the risks of birth defects in the baby. It can also protect the baby from physiological problems and muscular degeneration. Since it is rich in fibre, it cures constipation as well, which is a big problem during pregnancy.

Provides healthy skin

Vitamin C and lycopene in corn increase the production of collagen in the skin; it also protects the skin from the free radicals generated from harmful UV rays. Above all, corn oil and corn starch can be applied on the skin directly to make it smooth.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on research and easy accessibility of ingredients. However, it is always advised to consult a doctor or before adopting any tips into your daily diet.

