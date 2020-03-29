Health Benefits of Cumin: THIS is why you should add this spice to your diet

This traditional spice has numerous health benefits which makes it a magic ingredient for our diet. It can improve our health and reduce health problems and health risk.

Cumin, better known as jeera is a large part of our desi diet. Many people drink jeera water while others use it while cooking. Cumin seeds are used as a spice while cooking delicious desi dishes. It is known to add flavour to the food and is commonly used to saute vegetables but most of us are unaware that cumin was traditionally used for medicinal purposes as well. Cumin is known to have a variety of medicinal properties as well as health benefits which make it a magic ingredient in our meal. It is also a rich source of antioxidants and has antibacterial, antiseptic and anti-inflammatory properties. This is why you can use this natural ingredient to improve your health in numerous ways. It is also traditionally used as a home remedy for health problems which makes it an even more potent ingredient. It contains essential health benefits along with an amazing flavour which makes this spice great for all of our diets.

Here are some health benefits of cumin.

1. Cumin is known to improve digestion by speeding up the activity of digestive enzymes. Cumin is often used to treat indigestion and reduce bloating as well as the symptoms of irritable bowel syndrome.

2. Research has proved that cumin can help reduce your cholesterol levels as it is rich in antioxidants and contains flavonoids which in turn prevents the risk of heart disease.

3. Adding some cumin to your diet can help reduce your weight and improve your health. You can add this to your diet as a supplement and it can help you in your weight loss goals as well as burn fat.

4. Cumin can reduce blood sugar levels by stimulating insulin production. This can be beneficial for diabetic people and help them manage their blood sugar levels and keep it in check.

5. This traditional spice also contains anti-inflammatory properties and can provide relief from inflammation and swelling due to the anti-inflammatory compounds present in it. It also works as a natural painkiller.

6. Cumin is known to stimulate the central nervous system which can improve your reflexes as well as your memory. This means that it can help boost your memory and improves your body's functioning as well.

