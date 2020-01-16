Health Benefits of Grapes: HERE's why you should have this fruit

Grapes are known for their antioxidants, but they are also packed with different types of vitamins. Read below to find out some health benefits of grapes and why you should eat them.

Fruits are good for our body and right from our childhood, we have seen our parents, including at least one fruit in our daily diet. Be it for weight loss or heart health, some fruits work well for the system. And one such fruit is grapes. Grapes are a powerhouse of antioxidants and are packed with nutrients and vitamins that our body needs daily. Grapes have iron, copper and manganese, which help to strengthen the bones.

Grapes are available in the market throughout the year. If you are someone who loves fruits, then here's why you should consider adding grapes to your diet. These benefits of grapes will not only help you with weight loss but will also maintain your heart health.

Read below to find out the health benefits of grapes.

Rich in antioxidants:

Grapes are packed with antioxidants and contain ample amount of phytonutrients. Studies state that these phytonutrients help in preventing certain kinds of cancers and help in maintaining heart health.

Helps with constipation:

Grapes are laxative and very effective when it comes to treating constipation. It’s also believed to cure chronic constipation by toning up intestinal muscles and the stomach. Grapes are also high in insoluble fibre, which helps clean the system.

Helps to combat fatigue:

Grapes are rich in iron and other essential minerals that help to restore the haemoglobin levels in the body. However, make sure to consume light green grape, since they help to boost the iron levels, while the dark grapes can cause them to dip.

Helps with kidney issues:

Grapes can reduce the levels of uric acid in the body. They help to eliminate the acid from your body, which reduces the load on your kidneys. Grapes have high water content, which induces frequent urination and washes away the uric acid present in the body.

Boosts immunity:

Apart from antioxidants, flavonoids and minerals, grapes are full of vitamins as well. Grapes are rich in vitamins C, K and A. It boosts the functioning of many organ systems, including your immune system. To stay fit, try including grapes in your daily diet.

Credits :TOI

