Health Benefits of Gulkand: THIS is how rose petal jam is good for our body

Gulkand which is often used in paan is filled with some health benefits. Read below to find out some of the health benefits of gulkand and why you should add it to your diet.

When it comes to India, Indian Ayurveda has gained tremendous popularity over time. Right from the medicinal herbs to the flowers, everything has become popular across the globe. And one such thing that's become popular is gulkand, which is also known as rose petal jam. Gulkand, which is found primarily in the pan and several Indian sweets, is easy to prepare and is also known for its medicinal properties. This mouth freshener is listed under the best Ayurvedic medicines for its enormous health benefits.

If you love this sweet tasting dish and love to include in your pan and other sweets, then read below to find out how it's also good for digestion, skin, stress and various other things.

Here are some health benefits of gulkand that you should know about.

Gulkand has some cooling properties that help with all the heat-related problems like tiredness, lethargy, itching and pain. Being a cooling agent, it also helps in reducing burning sensations in the soles and palms.

Gulkand is a great detoxifier. It helps to remove toxins from the body and also helps in blood purification. It's great for the skin because of this since it prevents the occurrence of various skin problems like acne, boils, whiteheads, etc.

Gulkand has cooling properties and having 2 tsp of it before leaving for work or school can help to prevent sunstroke and always keeps nostril-bleeding at the bay.

Apart from being a cooling agent, gulkand is also good for people who have water retention issues. It helps to solve the problem by increasing your urine output.

Gulkand is not only good for your skin and body, but it can also help you with stress. It has a calming effect on the nervous system, thus helps in reducing stress.

Gulkand helps with digestion and is a digestive tonic. It improves appetite, improves digestion and corrects digestive problems.

