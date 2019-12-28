Health Benefits of Hemp Seeds: Here’s why HEMP SEEDS are good for our health

Hemp seeds have numerous benefits for our health. They are known as antioxidants. Check out the reasons why the hemp seeds are good for the body.

Hemp seeds come from the hemp plant, Cannabis sativa. They are from the same species as cannabis (marijuana) but a different variety. The seeds are highly nutritious with numerous benefits for our health. Hemps seeds are rich in proteins, fats and minerals. They also have antioxidants and anti-inflammatory properties, which can help to cure inflammatory arthritis, cancer, diabetes and heart disease. Hemp seeds and oil can be added to our daily diet plan, but do consult your doctor before opting for it. Hemp seeds are also considered to be helpful for PMS and menopause. Creamy cauliflower hemp alfredo sauce, hemp and millet nuggets, hemp seeds banana muffins, lentil quinoa hemp seed meatball, carrot cake chia pudding, zucchini pasta with hemp seed alfredo sauce, hemp seed pesto, hemp heart tabbouleh, maple date granola are some of the popular hemp seed recipes. These are easy to prepare and tasty as well, which can benefit you with the goodness of hemp seeds.

Reduces the risk of heart diseases

Hemp seeds can lower the risk of heart diseases. Hemps seeds contain amino acid arginine, which produces nitric oxide in our body. Nitric oxide, a gas molecule, makes the blood vessels dilate and relaxed lowering the blood pressure and risks of heart diseases.

Heals skin disorders

The immune system in our body depends on the balance of omega-6 and omega-3 fatty acids. And hemp seeds are a good source of polyunsaturated and essential fatty acids. They have 3:1 ratio of omega-6 and omega-3 acids. Hemp seed oil containing eczema may improve blood levels of essential fatty acids. The oil also cures dry skin combatting itchiness on it.

Good source of plant-based protein

Hemp seeds are rich in protein, which provide 25% calories. They are considered to be a proper source of protein, which also provide essential amino acids. As our body cannot produce enough amino acid in our body, so we have to obtain it from our regular diet.

Reduces the symptoms of PMS and menopause

Up to 80% of young women suffer from the symptoms of PMS. The symptoms are the result of the hormone prolactin. gamma-linolenic acid (GLA) in hemp seeds, produces prostaglandin E1, which reduces the effects of prolactin hormone. Due to this GLA acid, hemp seeds tend to help in reducing the symptoms of menopause too.

Improves digestion

Fibre is an essential part of our diet, which is connected to a healthy digestive system. Hemps seeds are a powerful source of 20% soluble and 80% insoluble fibre. The soluble fibre is the source of the beneficial digestive bacteria. It also reduces spikes in blood sugar and regulates cholesterol levels. Insoluble fibre helps the waste materials to pass through the intestine.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on research and easy accessibility of ingredients. However, it is always advised to consult a doctor or before adopting any tips into your daily diet.

Credits :Healthline

Read More