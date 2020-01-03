Health Benefits of Herbs and Spices: Check out the 5 condiments rich in nutrients

Spice up your food with these herbs and spices to make it tastier and healthier.

Herbs and spices are one of the prime ingredients, which have been used in both culinary and medicinal purposes since ages. Their medicinal properties help to cure several diseases and lower the risks of them. The spices and herbs are good for the digestive system, blood sugar levels, brain function, inflammation, cholesterol, etc. These are rich in antioxidant properties, which can also increase the antioxidant enzymes. These 5 herbs and spices are rich in nutrients with abundant benefits for health.

Cinnamon

Cinnamon has a compound called cinnamaldehyde, which is responsible for its medicinal properties. It is high in antioxidant properties, which can fight inflammation and lower cholesterol and triglycerides in the blood. Cinnamon can also lower the sugar level in the blood.

Sage

Sage contains healing properties, which are good for middle-aged persons. It also prevents plague. Research says it can improve brain function and memory, especially in people with Alzheimer's disease.

Peppermint

Peppermint can improve pain management in irritable bowel syndrome. It also helps to reduce abdominal bloating, which is a common digestive problem.

Turmeric

Turmeric has curcumin, which is a powerful anti-inflammatory agent. It helps to fight with the oxidative damage increasing the antioxidant enzymes.

Basil

It's different from normal basil or Thai basil leaves. It can inhibit the growth of a range of bacteria, yeasts and molds. It also boosts the function of the immune system by increasing certain immune cells in the blood.

Credits :Healthline

Read More