Health Benefits of Mangoes: Here’s why Mango is essential for our health and skin

Do you love eating Mango? Read on to know about the health and skin benefits of mangoes.

Mango aka the King of fruits is loved by everyone, which is the prime attraction of the summer season. It was first cultivated in Northeast India, Bangladesh and Myanmar about 25 million years ago. This fruit has also found a place in the scriptures of the Hindu religion. And we cannot deny that mango is a great saviour when it comes to preparing desserts and drinks. Mango pudding and mango smoothie are the most common ones among all the mango preparations. But it also comes with numerous health and skin benefits. It is good for digestion, immune system, weight loss, skin, etc. Find out more about the health benefits of mango.

Good for digestion

Mangoes promote healthy digestion. It contains enzymes that are good for the breakdown and digestion of protein. It also comes with fibre which is essential for the digestive tract to work smoothly. Dietary fibre in it helps to lower the risk of any heart disease and type 2 diabetes. Green mangoes have more pectin fibre than ripe mangoes.

Increases immune system

Mango is rich in Vitamin C. This antioxidant helps to boost immunity power thus preventing us from cold and flu.

Good for eye health

Mango is rich in beta-carotene, which helps to produce Vitamin A. This antioxidant improves vision, boosts overall eye health, prevents age-related macular degeneration and loss of vision at old age.

Helpful for weight loss

Mangoes, if consumed in a limit, can help you to lose and control your weight. The phytochemicals in the mango skin act as natural fat busters. The mango flesh is also packed with dietary fibre, which also promote weight loss.

Promotes healthy skin

Mangoes are highly rich in Vitamins C and A and both of the vitamins are good for the skin. They can also exfoliate the skin to remove all the dead cells from it. The fibre in mango can also cleanse our gut to wash off the toxic substances.

