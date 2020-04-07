Health Benefits of Mullein Tea: THIS is why you should replace your caffeinated beverage with this herbal tea

This lesser-known herbal tea has a variety of health benefits that make it the magic tea that we all need to add to our daily diet for a healthy lifestyle.

Mullein tea is a herbal tea made from the leaves of mullein plant which is found in Europe. For years, this tea has been used in traditional medicine to treat health problems and has numerous health benefits. It is known to have antibacterial and antiviral properties and is also rich in antioxidants. It is a herbal tea full of flavour which is used to treat ailments and has a very rich aroma and taste. It can be used for a large variety of home remedies due to it's beneficial properties.

In a time when herbal teas are trending, this tea is still not as popular but it is known to soothe your body and has benefits. Moreover, it is very important to cut the extra caffeine from our diet and try to maintain a healthy lifestyle in order to maintain our body. The best way to cut caffeine from our diet is to replace it with a healthy tea and if you're not a fan of the green tea, you can go for the very interesting mullein tea.

Here are some health benefits of mullein tea.

1. Mullein tea is known to have anti-inflammatory properties and can relax the muscles of your respiratory tract and provide relief during asthma. It is also used to treat other respiratory problems like bronchitis, tonsillitis, pneumonia and other such problems.

2. Mullein tea is known to have antiviral properties and according to the researchers, it can be used to fight mild viral infections and also the influenza virus. It can fight other viruses as well but nothing can be said without more research.

3. This tea contains antibacterial properties and can reduce the growth of bacteria. This is why mullein tea is a great remedy to treat bacterial infections as well.

4. This tea is known to contain substances that act as a natural sedative and help your mind and body relax. It can help in treating sleep-related problems and provide relief from it.

5. This herbal tea can also be used to improve your gut health. Mullein tea helps clear your digestive system and reduces digestive problems like constipation, indigestion, diarrhoea and bowel related problems as well.

