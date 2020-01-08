Health Benefits of Pineapple: THESE are the magical benefits of this fruit

Do you love pineapples? If yes, then you should add it your daily diet ASAP. Read below to find out the health benefits of this juicy fruit-pineapple.

Fruits and veggies are essential and great for our body. Each fruit has something to offer, and hence we should add seasonal fruit to our daily diet. One such fruit which is known for its water content and antioxidants is pineapple. Pineapple is not only used in fruit salads, but this juicy fruit is also widely used in desserts, drinks, meat preparations and pizzas to name a few. And as per research, India is the 7th leading pineapple producer in the world.

If you love pineapple and want to add to your daily diet, then you should do that right away. Read below to find out some health benefits of pineapple and why you should consider adding it to your diet. Yes, it's high in sugar but at the same time, it also acts as a great fat burner.

Here are some health benefits of pineapple.

Good for immunity:

Pineapple is rich in vitamin C, antioxidants, enzymes and fibre, it helps in the proper functioning of the body. Vitamin C present in pineapple also helps in fighting cell damage and coronary diseases.

Good for the bones:

Pineapple has manganese, which helps in improving bone mineral density and strengthens the bones. As per research, daily consumption of pineapple helps in improving bone health.

Helps with injuries:

Pineapple has bromelain, which helps in reducing swelling and reduces the loss of blood by promoting coagulation of the blood.

Acts as a stress buster:

Pineapples have vitamin B, which help to improve brain health. It helps in the functioning of the brain and boosts your ability to deal with stress efficiently.

Good for constipation:

Pineapple works well for digestion since it has fibre that helps with the formation of stool and its quick movement through the track, while the enzyme bromelain is known to help in the breakdown of protein.

Natural fat burner:

Pineapple has natural sugars, but they are good for the health. Apart from that, they are packed with fibre that not only helps with digestion but also helps to keep hunger pangs at bay. It further helps to boost metabolism and calorie burn.

Credits :NDTV FOOD

Read More