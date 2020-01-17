Health Benefits of Pointed Gourd: THIS is how it aids in weight loss

The pointed gourd comes with numerous ayurvedic benefits. It also heals Kapha dosha. It has several other health benefits as well. Check them out.

Pointed gourd aka parwal is a popular vegetable, which can work wonders for our body. The most important benefit of this veggie is that it helps in losing weight efficiently. Along with that, it can reduce the tendency of getting cold frequently. It also helps in proper digestion, heals constipation problem, delays the ageing process, etc. It also controls cholesterol and sugar level in our blood. On top of everything, this veggie is highly recommended as it heals headache, wounds, alopecia areata and skin diseases. The pointed gourd also helps with the Kapha dosha.

It purifies the blood

The pointed gourd is beneficial for the purification of blood. According to ayurveda, it can regulate the Kapha. It helps to clean our blood and tissues.

It can reduce flu

According to ayurveda, parwal or pointed gourd has the capacity to boost our immunity. It is used as a medicine to treat flu, throat problems and high temperatures. Regular consumption of this veggie can reduce the problem of getting cold and flu frequently.

Good for digestion

This vegetable is rich in fibre, which helps for proper digestion. It also helps to solve gastrointestinal and other problems of the liver. So, add this veggie to your regular diet.

It's anti-ageing

Parwal is high in antioxidants, vitamins A and C that help to fight with the free radical molecules responsible for ageing.

Heals constipation

The seeds present in the pointed gourd help to ease stool and reduce constipation problem. So, this veggie is highly recommended for curing the constipation problem.

Beneficial for weight loss

The pointed gourd is low in calories. So, it will help to reduce weight as it can make our stomach feel fuller and control the need of eating frequently.

Credits :healthbenefitstimes

