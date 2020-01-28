Health Benefits of Sabudana: HERE's why you should add it your diet

Sabudana, which is also known as Tapioca is widely eaten during fasts in India. Read below to find out some health benefits of this high caloric dish and why you should consider eating it in moderation.

Certain food items are good for the body in some ways but are also fattening at the same time. However, eating such food items in moderation will not harm the body. And one such food item is sabudana, which is also known as Tapioca is derived from the extracts of the plant roots and has many health benefits. They are high in calories and very wholesome. Sabudana is high in calories and is usually considered as a staple meal during fasts.

If you like to have sabudana, then you should consider having it in moderation without guilt since it is packed with some amazing health benefits. Read below to find out how Sabudana can help you with weight gain, regulate blood pressure and more.

Here are some health benefits of sabudana:

Energy booster:

One of the main reasons why you should consider eating sabudana is because it is rich in energy. It is the main reason why people who fast love to snack on it since it provides them with loads of energy.

Aids digestion:

Sabudana has a good amount of dietary fibre that helps to rebalance the healthy gut bacteria. It also helps to prevent digestion issues, relieves gas, bloating and constipation.

Helps to regulate blood pressure levels:

Sabudana contains a good amount of potassium that helps to keep your BP in check. It promotes healthy blood flow and lowers the strain on your heart. It is also low in cholesterol and hence can be eaten guilt-free.

Helps with muscle growth:

Sabudana is a great source of protein, which is required for the growth of muscles. It helps repair damaged cells and tissues and further helps in the growth of the cell.

Great workout snack:

If you are on a gaining weight diet, then sabudana can be your perfect workout snack. It's cheaper than supplements and has the same amount of benefits.

Strengthens bones:

Sabudana is high in calcium, magnesium and iron which helps to make your bones strong and improve their density. It helps in lowering the risk of arthritis and osteoporosis.

