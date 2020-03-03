Health Benefits of Saffron: THIS is why this expensive spice is good for your health

We all know how expensive saffron is but it also has health benefits which makes it the best seasoning for our food. This spice has been a natural remedy that most of us turn to for good reason.

Saffron, also known as kesar, is a spice that is commonly used in India for some of our best desserts but this little spice happens to be very expensive. In order to obtain saffron, the stigmas of the flower of the Crocus sativus plant are collected and then treated with heat to produce kesar. This process requires a lot of labour which makes it an overall expensive process which in turn raises the price of this spice in the market. Aside from being an expensive spice, it is also known to have medicinal properties. For years it has been used to treat numerous health conditions and ailments. Other than just adding flavour to our food, it's also a potent spice that provides nutrients to our body and improves our health. This is why this spice has become a valuable culinary treat all over the world. But before you invest in this super expensive spice you might what know the health benefits that it has to offer.

Here are the health benefits of saffron.

1. Saffron is known to impact our hormones. This is why it works wonders with women suffering from premenstrual syndrome. It can reduce pain and improve your menstrual cycle. Any girl who is struggling with delayed puberty should definitely add this to her diet in order to improve her health.

2. Saffron is known to impact your moods and mental health as well. If you have a mild to moderate depressive mood or depression, having some saffron can improve your mood. While this cannot be used to treat depression but it can put you in a better mood.

3. Researches have claimed that saffron can reduce your diet by making you feel fuller which can reduce your snacking habits and cravings and accelerate weight loss.

4. This spice contains a high antioxidant content which can nourish your body and lower cholesterol and reduce the chances of your blood vessels getting clogged which in turn reduces the risk of heart disease.

5. This spice is commonly used to treat minor health problems like cough, cold and fever as well. Adding some saffron to your turmeric milk can speed up your healing process and aid your body in fighting off infections.

