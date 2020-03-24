Health Benefits of Strawberry: THIS is why you should add this fruit to your diet

Strawberries are rich in various nutrients and are known to have health benefits that can improve your health and protect it from damage which is why this berry is one of the most potent berries.

Most of us love strawberries and they're the most popular berries. They're rich in antioxidants and other nutrients which make them wonderful for our health. They're a rich source of minerals and vitamins which are essential for our body. Strawberries are also used to make jam and jellies and most of us love having strawberries in the form of a dessert. They're also beneficial for our skin and hair health and are used in numerous beauty products for it's benefits. Strawberries are also rich in fibers which is why they're the best fruit to add to your diet. It can work wonders for our body and has health benefits that make it a superfood. This luxurious fruit is something that we all should take advantage of. This berry is one of the most potent and healthy fruit to add to your diet and make for a great and healthy snack between your meals.

Here are some health benefits of consuming strawberries.

1. Strawberries are rich in antioxidants and polyphenols which are essential for your heart health and have been known to reduce cholesterol and protect you from the risk of heart diseases.

2. When you consume a meal which contains starch, your blood sugar levels tend to rise but having strawberries along with it can help in keeping your blood sugar levels in control. Anyone with diabetes should include strawberries in their diet because of its low glycemic index and its ability to regulate blood sugar levels.

3. Strawberries are rich in vitamin C which is essential for our immune system. Having strawberries can boost our immunity and help our body in fighting infections and bacteria.

4. Strawberries have antioxidants and compounds which can help our body relax. It is also rich in potassium which can help our blood vessels relax and lowers our blood pressure.

5. Strawberries contain compounds which can protect our brain and boost our memory. It protects our brain from free radicals which can damage our brain cells and impair our brain but the antioxidants in strawberries can boost brain health.

