Health Benefits of Sugarcane Juice: HERE's why you should drink this energy drink

Sugarcane juice is a natural energy drink, and is really good to beat the heat. Read below to find out some health benefits of sugarcane and why you should drink sugarcane juice frequently.

When it comes to energy drinks, there vivid types of energy drinks that are available in the market, but one of the most popular and the natural form of energy drink is sugarcane juice. Sugarcane juice is widely available in India. India is one of the world's largest producers of sugarcane, after Brazil, which is possibly why you'll find almost no companies which offer packaged sugarcane juice. It can be priced as low as Rs 10 or as high as Rs 40, but it's available throughout the country and not limited to one specific region.

Sugarcane is not used in the production of sugar, but it's also used to make jaggery and other products. It's packed with many health benefits, and its juice is also known to great for diabetes.

Read below to find out some health benefits of sugarcane juice and why you should drink it daily.

Sugarcane juice is widely enjoyed by all of us but did you know that sugar juice is a diuretic, which can help us with urinary tract infection, kidney stone and further ensure the proper functioning of the kidneys.

Sugarcane juice works great for patients suffering from jaundice. In jaundice, the levels of bilirubin elevate and is triggered by the poor functioning liver. Sugarcane juice helps to replenish the body with the lost proteins and nutrients that it needs to recover quickly.

Sugarcane juice has carbohydrates, protein, iron, potassium and other essential nutrients that make it the ideal energy drinks. Being a great energy drink, it helps to maintain the energy levels in the body. It builds up body fluids and helps with dryness and fatigue.

Sugarcane juice is a low glycemic index drink, which makes it perfect for people suffering from diabetes. As per studies, drinking sugarcane juice doesn't alter the blood glucose levels of diabetics, but it's better to consult your doctor before start drinking it.

Sugarcane juice is not only good for the proper functioning of the kidneys and weight loss, but being rich in minerals it also helps with tooth decay and bad breath.

Read More