Health Benefits of Tofu: Here's why you should include THIS soy product in your diet

Health Benefits of Tofu: From aiding in weight loss to being heart-friendly food, there are many reasons why you should include this soy product in your diet.

Tofu, which is also known as the bean curd, is a popular buzzword among vegans and vegetarians as it is one of the best sources of protein for them. However, there is a lot of debate going on whether the food is healthy or not with many claiming it to halt the production of a hormone called thyroid while many claim that it can increase the risk of certain cancers.

For the unversed, Tofu is considered as a vegan substitute of paneer or cottage cheese as it is made by curdling soy milk (from soybeans). It boasts good nutritional profile and packs nutrients such as protein, vitamin B6, riboflavin, thiamine, potassium, and vitamin K, manganese, calcium, fiber, selenium and phosphorus among others. Today we are talking about its advantages and disadvantages and whether we should add them in our daily diet or no.

Health benefits of Tofu:

1. Promotes heart health

Heart attacks and strokes are the leading causes of death. To prevent and reduce the chances of heart issues, one should make changes in the diet by incorporating healthy and heart-friendly foods. As per reports, Soy isoflavones, a type of polyphenol found in tofu may decrease markers of inflammation and improve blood flow.

2. May reduce the chances of cancer

Despite some reports of it leading to certain cancers, as per some studies, tofu can actually lower the risks of certain cancer such as breast cancer, prostate cancer and stomach cancer. However, more research is needed.

3. Aids in weight loss

If you are a weight watcher, tofu can be very useful. The food item is very low in calories and rich in 9 essential amino acids. Other compounds found in tofu also aids in weight management.

4. Improves blood sugar level

As per certain reports, the compounds in tofu is linked to better blood sugar levels.

5. Good for bone health

Tofu's intake may reduce the chances of osteoporosis and fractures as they have all the bone-related vital nutrients such as manganese, calcium and phosphorus.

Downsides of tofu

Unfortunately, there are certain disadvantages. As per reports, most soy products are genetically modified and many people want to minimize their exposure to genetically modified organisms (GMOs). Another reason why many avoid it is allergies, soy allergies are quite common. It also has phytates, a type of antinutrient, it hampers the absorption of certain nutrients. As mentioned, the above soy contains goitrogens, which are compounds that can hamper the production of thyroid hormones.

Bottomline

One can incorporate it in the daily diet (if you don't have an allergy) however, it’s important to keep in mind the portion and have it in moderation. Also, consult your dietician or physician before making any changes in diet.

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Read More