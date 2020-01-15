Health Benefits of Walnuts: Here's why this nut should be added to your diet

Walnuts are not only packed with Omega 3, but they are also great for the body. Here are some health benefits of walnuts and here's why you should add them to your daily diet.

Dry fruits or nuts, in general, are good for the body, but then some nuts should be added in your daily diet without a second thought. And one such nut is walnut. Walnuts are known for their nutritional value and are rich in omega 3 fatty acids. They are also a good source of protein and dietary fibre. They have Vitamin E, Vitamin B6, folate and thiamine. Apart from this, walnuts also contain other minerals like manganese, zinc, phosphorus, magnesium and iron.

If you are someone who likes to dry fruits and want to add them to your daily diet, then here's why you should consider adding walnuts to your diet. They are good for the skin, hair and the overall body. They also help to maintain heart health and hence are perfect for our body.

Here are some health benefits of walnuts that you should know of.

Aids digestion:

Walnuts are great for the gut. They are packed with fibres and help to regulate the bowel movements. Consumption of walnuts also reduces the risk of constipation, because fibre helps in softening your stool.

Good for the skin:

Walnuts have Omega-3 fats that strengthen the membranes of your skin cells, locking in moisture and nutrients that keep it plump and glowing and keeping out toxins that can damage skin cells. They further have strong astringent properties that protect the skin from dryness.

Works for weight loss:

Walnuts are known as the low cholesterol nuts and hence are food for weight loss. If you want to reap the benefits of walnuts, then make sure to have it in moderation since they are high in calories.

Boosts immunity:

Walnuts have antioxidant properties that enhance the immune system and protect the body against ageing, cancer and neurological disorders.

Bone health:

Walnuts are rich in copper, and it is known to improve bone density. It also helps in maintaining collagen and elastin, which help in forming your bone structure.

Credits :NDTV FOOD

