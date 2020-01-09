Health Benefits of Watermelon: Here's why you should consume THIS juicy fruit

Watermelon is one of the most juiciest fruit available in the market. It has almost 90 per cent water and here's why you should consider adding it to your daily diet.

When we talk about fruits, some fruits are known for their water content, and one such fruit is the watermelon. Watermelon is known to have around 90 percent water content and is known to be packed with antioxidants. Watermelon is not only good for weight loss, but it's also great to improve the overall health of the body. Research has shown that they are good for cardiovascular diseases, colon cancer and diabetes too.

They are rich in vitamins A, B and C. What’s more, they are low in calories and very nutritious. If you are someone who loves to have watermelon and always finds a reason to add this scrumptious fruit to your diet, then you should consider doing that.

Read below to find out some health benefits of water we bet you didn't know about.

Good for bone health:

Watermelons are packed with lycopene, which is known to improve bone health. They further lower oxidative stress, which ensures stronger bones. Apart from this, watermelons also contain potassium, that retains calcium in the body.

Good for the kidneys:

Watermelons have certain properties that work as natural diuretics that boost urine flow without straining the kidneys and further removes toxins.

Good for the eyes:

The beta-carotene present in watermelons is converted to vitamin A when consumed. It produces pigments in the eye’s retina and protects against eye-related infections.

Helps with the wounds:

Watermelons are high in vitamin C and help to improve the immune system, which also helps in making the wounds heal faster.

Great health drink:

Watermelon juice is an ideal health drink since it contains 92 percent water, and does not contain any fat or cholesterol. It also fills you up fast because of its water content. So having one glass of watermelon not only keeps hunger pangs at bay but also provide you with the much-needed energy.

Credits :TOI

