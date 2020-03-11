Health Care: 6 Things that happen to your body when you don't get enough sleep

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

Sleep plays an important role in our health and not getting enough sleep can impact our mental as well as our physical health which is why we need to ensure that we give our mind and body adequate rest.

We've all heard how important it is to get a good night's sleep no matter what happens. The number of hours you sleep at night can impact your health in a big way. Not getting adequate rest can make you more vulnerable to many types of health problems and health risks. This is why it's important to prioritise your sleep and get at least 7 to 8 hours of sleep every night. So, if you struggle to sleep every night and toss and turn in bed, remember that this can take a toll on your health because of lack of sleep or rather sleep deprivation can drain you and impact your mental and physical health as well. Our body needs enough rest in order to function properly and when that does not happen it increases the number of health risks as well as signs and symptoms of sleep deprivation which can make your life difficult.

Here's what happens to your body when you don't get adequate sleep.

1. Lack of sleep can impact your immune system and destroy its ability to fight diseases and illnesses. Our body needs adequate rest in order to strengthen our immunity and fight diseases.

2. Lack of sleep can impair your ability to think and lead to cognitive problems. This can impact your brain function as well as reasoning abilities and logical thinking and decision making skills.

3. Lack of sleep can also take a toll on your memory and make you more forgetful. Not getting enough sleep can make it very difficult to concentrate and remember things or learn anything. It can make it very difficult to retain information.

4. Lack of sleep can often lead to weight gain. When you don't get enough rest it weakens your metabolism and slows it down which causes you to gain more weight and also increase your cravings due to lack of energy.

5. Lack of sleep impacts your mood and makes you irritable. Not getting enough rests makes you lethargic and the lack of energy eventually affects your mood and makes you feel low and in a bad mood.

6. Our sleeping habits can impact our skin as well. Lack of sleep can show up on your skin and stresses it out. It can also cause more skin problems like fine lines, wrinkles and sagging skin.

