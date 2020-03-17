Health Care: Here are 5 negative effects prunes can have on your health

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

Prunes are one of the most delicious dry fruits but they can also have serious side effects on your health. This is why it's important to watch your consumption of prunes and limit it.

Dry fruits are delicious and nutritious. They have numerous health benefits and one such amazing dry fruits are prunes which are made from dried plums and are rich in fiber and nutrients. They're rich in numerous vitamins and minerals such as potassium, manganese, copper, magnesium and iron. It is also known to work wonders for our muscles and bones but irrespective of all these health benefits prunes can also be dangerous. As delicious as they may be having too many prunes can have a negative impact on your health and cause trouble. This is why it's important to watch your intake of prunes and ensure that you don't consume more than necessary or they will simply lead to health problems. Everything is good only if consumed in moderation and too many prunes will do more harm to your health than good. But if you're wondering what these negative effects are, read on.

Here are the side effects of prunes that you did not know about.

1. Consuming too many prunes will lead to high consumption of fibers which can often cause diarrhoea. They contain a natural compound known as sorbitol which has natural laxative properties.

2. Prunes are high in calories which means when you consume too many prunes you end up consuming a lot of calories and can cause weight gain.

3. This dry fruit is also known to be naturally sweet but it also has a high glycemic index which means that it has a high glucose content and can raise your blood sugar levels as well.

4. Prunes are rich in complex carbohydrates as well as sugar which takes a toll on your digestive system. They take longer to digest and can be heavy on the digestive system which can lead to a lot of gas and bloating.

5. Prunes are known to work as natural laxatives which means that anyone who has digestive problems or constipation might find comfort in prunes but it's not a good idea for someone with constipation to depend on prunes because they can cause laxative dependency.

