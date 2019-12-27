Health Care Tips 2020: 5 habits you should follow to stay fit and healthy throughout the year

Health Care Tips 2020:Following healthy habits is that hard. Follow these tips and hacks and keep illnesses at the bay throughout the year.

It is very important to lead a healthy life to prevent chronic diseases and other short and long term illnesses. If you think following a healthy lifestyle is an uphill task, then you are wrong. Follow the below-mentioned tips and hacks and stay clear from the illnesses throughout the year.

1. Include all the vital and varied nutrients in your diet

In order to stay healthy, one should include several and varied nutrients in the diet. Carbs, proteins, vitamins, minerals and fiber should be included in almost every meal that you have. So, toss away junk, processed and packaged food items and start including natural fresh fruits, veggies, eggs, dry fruits, poultry and whole grains among others.

2. Cut down on salt and sugar intake

Did you know a higher intake of salt can lead to high blood pressure and also bolsters the risk of cardiovascular diseases? Also, more intake of sugar is harmful as the same can lead to weight gain and other various health issues such as obesity, type 2 diabetes, heart disease, cancers among others. Try and avoid these to white powders.

3. Concentrate on hydrations

Dehydration is a common issue that many youngsters are facing these days people tend to forget drinking water. For the unversed, our body 70% is made of water and is very essential for smooth functioning joints, kidneys, skin and brain among others. One should ideally drink 1.5-2 liters of water per day, this includes water from fruit juices, tea, coffee, milk, and other drinks

4. Heart-healthy food, workout, and habits

We all know that the heart is one of the most important organs of the body. Quitting smoking, eating less junk and oily food items, low levels of stress and healthy food items will help to keep coronary heart diseases at bay. Aside from these, one should make sure to indulge in any form of physical activity or cardio-based workout. Cycling, yoga, jogging, swimming and gymming among others for 30 minutes a day will keep your heart healthy.

5. Maintaining a healthy weight

Obesity and related diseases, such as diabetes, heart diseases, and cancer are a few of the common causes of death worldwide. Mindful eating and indulging in any form of physical activity will help you to keep extra calories at bay. If you are already overweight, then bring down excess kilos by following a healthy diet and workout.

Credits :Pinkvilla

