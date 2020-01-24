Green Tea Side Effects: HERE are some ill effects that you didn't know about

Green tea is widely consumed by all across the world. But did you know that this drink which is popularly known for its weight loss benefits also has some side effects? Read below to find out the side effects of green tea.

When it comes to sippin on some beverage for weight loss or the betterment of the health, one drink that tops our list is green tea. Green tea is massively consumed by people across the globe. Be it flavoured green tea or organic green tea, all of us like to sip on some daily. Advertising companies and brands claim that gives a boost to your metabolism and aids weight loss, but the truth is that excess of green tea consumption can also be harmful to the body.

As per research, excess of green tea can dehydrate your body and also increase acid in the stomach due to high caffeine content. Consuming excess green tea can also cause mineral deficiency, as it contains tannin that binds minerals like iron and delays its absorption in the body.

Read below to find out some side effects of green tea that you didn't know about.

1. Not good for the stomach

Drinking green tea on an empty stomach can cause stomach ache, nauseous feeling or constipation. It is so because green tea contains tannins that increase stomach acid, which further leads to these symptoms.

2. Decreases the iron levels in the body

Green tea has catechins that are known to boost metabolism, but excessive consumption of green tea can cause reduced iron absorption in the body. It can worsen the condition for people with iron deficiency.

3. Dehydrates the body

Green tea has diuretic properties which causes the body to lose water. Hence, drinking excessive green tea can cause excessive urination leading to dehydration and electrolyte imbalances.

4. Causes headaches

People who consume a lot of green tea often complain of a headache this is because green tea is high in caffeine and it also causes dehydration, due to this we suffer from a headache after consuming an excess of green tea. Apart from headaches, over intake of green tea has also been known to cause dizziness among heavy drinkers.

5. Affects people on medications

People on medications, should make sure to not drink more than one cup of green tea since combining green tea with antibiotics or any other drug can pose a risk of liver damage. It is recommended to refer to a doctor before drinking green tea during medications.

