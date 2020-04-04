Health Tips: 6 exercises to speed up your metabolism

Slow metabolism not letting you lose weight? Some exercises to include in your workout regimen to increase your metabolic rate.

Metabolism is the process in which the food we eat is converted into energy required for our body to thrive. It is nothing but the rate at which our body burns the calories to keep you active. Metabolism is necessary for us to breathe, think, digest, keep warm in the cold and stay cool in the heat. It is quite important. While some people are blessed with a strong metabolism, others have to work hard to keep it in check. However, some lifestyle changes can help boost your metabolism.

Exercise can help you get control of your metabolism. When you exercise, you can burn more calories and get that heart rate pumping, which results in a stronger metabolism. It increases the metabolic rate, even when you have finished working out. But keep in mind that you have to be regular with exercise and avoid high-calorie foods, especially after a workout session.

Let’s start your engines with 6 exercises to boost your metabolism.

Planks

Once you learn to do planks, they are pretty easy to do. The best thing - you can do them anywhere, no special equipment needed. They are great to build endurance and muscles.

Reverse Lunge

They might be easy to do, but only after a few reps, you can feel your body burn. You can do it without equipment or you can do it using barbells.

Swimming

The most fun exercises to burn tons of calories. You utilize every part of the body while swimming. Because of this constant motion, you use the energy from the fat stores which helps improve your metabolic rate.

Squats

Squats are an effective exercise to build and strengthen the muscles. By doing squats, you can burn more calories over time and it increases your metabolic rate.

Sprints

High-intensity exercises like sprinting are great for your health as they boost your metabolism and help prevent weight gain and diabetes.

Burpees

Burpees burn a lot of calories that revs up your metabolism and help you scorch stubborn fat. It is also great to build muscles.

ALSO READ: 6 Easy to do exercises to get rid of back fat

ALSO READ: Workout Tips: Here's how working out in socks can help you lift weights better

Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Read More