Health Tips: 6 items that people over 50 should include in their diet

As we grow older our body starts to react to food in a different way. Hence, here are some food items that people over 50 must include in their diet to maintain their overall health.

Everyone has a different body and hence, some people can eat whatever they want and still stay fit and active, while others have to try to make a conscious effort to eat right and stay fit. However, when it comes to eating, people need to eat as per their age. People in their 50s need to do mindful eating. Since if not done right, the food that we consume can harm our body as well. Food items made with refined sugar, trans-fats and cholesterol can take a toll on your heart and overall health. Not only this, but it can affect the skin and brain as well.

If you are over 50 or know people who are over 50 or so, then you must make sure that they include more wholesome foods, fresh fruits and veggies in their diet. Apart from this, you should also make sure to include some herbs and spices too. Since eating the right food can not only delay the signs of ageing but will also keep them fit and active in the long run. With that, here are food items that people over 50 should consider eating.

Here are some food items that people over 50 should eat.

Raspberries are filled with healthy antioxidants that prevent free radical damage, and are also a good source of fibre. Digestive functions tend to slow down as you age, and hence eating food rich in fibre is a must. If you don't like berries, then you should include spinach, apples, whole grains, beans and peas, to your diet.

Cinnamon contains antioxidants, which have anti-inflammatory properties. It might also improve insulin sensitivity, which can help combat type 2 diabetes.

As you get older, your bone density tends to decrease, putting you at risk for fractures and osteoporosis. Yoghurt regularly can promote bone health. However, make sure that the yoghurt you consume provides you with good amounts of calcium and vitamin D.

Cornflakes are rich in Vitamin B12 and other nutrients. As the body ages, the stomach's acidity decreases and hence it gets difficult to get enough vitamin B12 in your diet, so you must consider adding cornflakes to your diet.

Turmeric is not only a medicinal herb, but it is also packed with immunity-boosting antioxidants and has anti-inflammatory properties. The active compound of turmeric helps improve cognitive ability too, according to various studies.

Drink enough water throughout the day, since the body uses water in all its organs, cells and tissues, to regulate essential bodily functions. As per research, women should drink 9 glasses of water daily while the men should drink 13 glasses.

