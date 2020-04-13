Health Tips: 8 benefits of living a caffeine free life

Are you an avid coffee drinker? You might not like this, but caffeine is bad for you. Here are 8 reasons why you should go caffeine-free.

You must have heard a hundred times that you should not be drinking coffee too much. As it turns out, it is not good for your system. Yes, it is one of the most consumed beverages in the world, but that doesn’t make it the healthiest drinks. It is not something you have to drink to survive throughout the day. That is not quite true. You should steer clear of coffee as much as you can to avoid the risks that come with drinking it.

You might be thinking – coffee makes me energetic and increases my productivity at work. Well, there are some benefits to drinking coffee, but there are as many reasons why you shouldn’t be drinking it. The caffeine in your coffee is a stimulant that might create havoc and cause health problems. According to Mayo Clinic, men who drank more than 4 cups of coffee a day had a higher chance of mortality. It was also linked to a higher chance of headaches, insomnia, frequent urination, fast heartbeat and muscle tremors. Reasons enough for you to quit coffee?

If not, take a look at these 8 benefits of going caffeine-free.

No more anxiety

Too much caffeine in the body can lead to anxiety. It gives you a jolt of energy which can mirror the symptoms of anxiety and also increase the chances of heart palpitations and panic attacks.

Better Sleep

Less caffeine in the body means more sleep. Drinking too much coffee can hinder your sleeping patterns which might make you feel drowsy throughout the day.

Healthy Teeth

Coffee can lead to the growth of bacteria in the mouth which can lead to enamel decay. It can cause bad breath and can stain teeth. If you don’t want bad teeth and stinky breath, cut back on the caffeine.

Blood pressure stays in control

Even if you don’t suffer from hypertension, drinking coffee can cause a dramatic increase in your blood pressure. It rises due to the stimulatory effect on the nervous system. Drinking less coffee has also been linked to a lower chance of developing cardiovascular disease.

Helps to get rid of headaches

If coffee is a major part of your day, cutting back on it can lead to some unpleasant and unwanted symptoms like headache, sleepiness, lack of concentration and irritability.

Better digestive health

High intake of caffeine can cause diarrhoea or loose stools. In severe cases, it might even lead to a health condition known as gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD).

Better absorption of nutrients

Caffeine contains tannins which do not let your body absorb the necessary vitamins and minerals as it should. However, who doesn’t drink coffee gets all the nutrients possible from the food they eat.

Quitting it can make your mood better

Believe it or not, coffee can influence your mood. If a person who can’t do without coffee regularly might feel moody and irritated throughout the day. Quitting coffee can help you get rid of these fluctuations.

