Health Tips: Food items that you MUST eat after an intense workout

Working out regularly is a great option, but having nutritious meal after an intense workout is equally important. Read below to find out food items that you must consume after workout.

The key to maintaining a healthy life is eating right and working out regularly. When it comes to workout, most of us love to get that intense one hour of workout done. However, what we don't do after the intense workout is eat the right type of food. We tend to compromise on nutritional meals due to time constraint and often miss out on the post-workout meals. Believe it or not, a post-workout meal is crucial to your muscle building and recovery. So if you are into fitness and are planning to start eating a post-workout meal, then here are some food items that you must consider eating after an intense workout. These food items are packed with all the nutrients that your body needs after the workout.

Fruit bowl:

If you don't have enough time to prepare a hearty meal, then fruit bowl is for you. Take nutritious fruits like melons, papaya and bananas and chop them well in a bowl. Add 1 cup of yogurt as a source of protein and some berries for antioxidants to it. Your fruit bowl is ready. It's packed with protein, calcium and other nutrients.

Sweet potatoes:

Apart from a good dose of protein, you also need some good carbs after a workout. And when it comes to good carbs, eating sweet potatoes should be on your list. It is easily available, and all you need to do is boil them to eat. After your workout, take a pan and saute some boiled potatoes in 1 spoon of olive oil, and you are good to go.

Smoothies:

This wholesome breakfast option is getting supremely popular with time. In a blender, add fruits like strawberries, bananas, blueberries, pineapple. You can add protein powder or yogurt. All the anti-oxidants from these fruits will replenish your energy levels, and protein is taken care of thanks to the yogurt or protein powder.

Turmeric milk:

Turmeric is known as an anti-inflammatory superfood. Drinking turmeric milk post-workout not only detoxifies the body, but it also boosts your energy levels.

Veggie omelette:

Veggie omelette with toast is one of the most balanced meals you can eat after a workout. Eggs are a source for protein and when mixed with nutrient-rich vegetables of your choice, you get a healthy dose of vitamins. So, this one should be on your menu.

