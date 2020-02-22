Health Tips: Here's why you should have jaggery with warm water on an empty stomach

Warm water and jaggery can not only help with digestion, it can also aid weight loss. Read below to find out why it's a good option to have warm water and jaggery on an empty stomach.

When it comes to weight loss, finding the right food and the right exercise that suits your body is quite essential. Right from eating right to sleeping well, everything that we do can help us achieve our goal. However, there are some food habits and morning rituals if done right can help us achieve a dream body, and one such ritual is having jaggery with warm water on an empty stomach every morning.

Warm glass in the morning is good for your body and boosts the metabolism. But when you add jaggery to it, it not only makes the water sweeter but also benefits your health in multiple ways. It improves digestion, keeps acidity and constipation at bay and also helps in the right secretion of gastric juices, hence, keeping away the root cause which leads to weight gain away. Still not convinced?

Here's why you should add this drink in the morning.

As per Ayurveda, warm water and jaggery work as a great medicine for your health. It speeds up the digestion process and also helps to deal with any kidney-related ailments.

Apart from this, jaggery is also packed with potassium, magnesium, vitamins B1, B6 and C. It has a good amount of fibre and helps to eliminate toxins from the body. Jaggery and warm water also help detoxify the body. Most of all, it's not an empty calorie source and instead, comes back with goodness.

Not just weight loss, this concoction is great for other reasons too. It helps to boost immunity, fights oxidative stress, clams your body and effectively manages your health. It also keeps other ailments and conditions at bay.

Here's how you can make this effective drink:

In a glass of warm water, add a small piece of jaggery. Mix it well and your drink is ready. Have this drink empty stomach every morning regularly to see the benefits and make your struggle to fight belly fat a little easier.

